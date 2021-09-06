AEW Full Gear Moved to November 13th; Cards for Dynamite, Rampage

AEW Full Gear will now take place on November 13th instead of November 6th as originally planned. AEW revealed the new date during All Out on Sunday. The original date conflicted with a UFC PPV, which was the likely cause of moving it back a week. However, the change does create some new problems for AEW, as the PPV was originally set to take place in St Louis, with an episode of Rampage airing from the same building on November 5th. However, the Chaifetz Arena already has an event set for November 13th: a Katt Williams comedy concert. So AEW will either have to hold the PPV in a different building, or in a different city.

On Dynamite this week, Jon Moxley returns home to Cincinnati on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, facing NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. He'll probably win the match in his hometown, proving Tony Khan knows nothing about wrestling. Plus: The Natural Dustin Rhodes will seek revenge on behalf of the Nightmare Family against Malakai Black on AEW Dynamite. Good luck to him! AEW has been booking Black really strongly to spite WWE and ruin The Chadster's life, so a win seems unlikely for the former Goldust. It will also be the first AEW Dynamite following the AEW debuts of Ruby Soho, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson, plus the first one following CM Punk's first match in seven years, so AEW is likely to draw a huge rating for the show, which is really going to cheese The Chadster off.

Then, on AEW Rampage on Friday, Pac will take on Andrade El Idolo in a match originally scheduled for All Out but delayed due to "travel issues." The Chadster will probably be impotent for the rest of his life after watching All Out, so what more harm could Tony Khan actually do? He's already ruined The Chadster's life.