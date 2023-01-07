AEW Offers Stability on This Week's AEW Rampage, Battle of the Belts As WWE descends into chaos, AEW offered two hours of solid pro wrestling with AEW Rampage and Battle of The Belts, and The Chadster is so cheesed off!

As if The Chadster wasnt having a lousy enough week, there were two AEW shows on television on Friday night: AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts. If The Chadster wasn't the professional, unbiased journalist you know him to be, The Chadster probably would have smashed his television into tiny pieces and poured White Claw seltzer all over them rather than watch it, but The Chadster never turns down an opportunity to tell the world about how terrible AEW is and how its billionaire owner Tony Khan is totally obsessed with The Chadster and can't stop personally targeting him with his tv programming.

To open AEW Rampage and kick off two hours of wrestling that were just so unnecessary after WWE Smackdown, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson defeated Top Flight by submission in what can only be described as a great wrestling match, proving Tony Khan knows nothing about booking a wrestling show. After that match, Hangman Adam Page revealed he's clear to wrestle Jon Moxley on Wednesday. The Chadster thinks the doctors that cleared him must be on Tony Khan's payroll like most of the wrestling journalists (only The Chadster and Ryan Satin are cool). Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker defeated The Renegades in another good match, but The Chadster was just so cheesed off the whole time thinking about how Vince McMahon's return to WWE took all the heat off AEW for not having Mercedes Moné be Saraya's partner for her match against Baker and Hayter on Wednesday. Auughh man! So unfair! Preston Vance continued his heelish downward spiral by squashing Sonico and then trying to rip his mask off. And in the main event of AEW Rampage, Darby Allin, who won the TNT Championship on Dynamite earlier this week, successfully defended it against Mike Bennett.

After AEW Rampage, Battle of the Belts also aired on TNT. In the opening match, The Acclaimed again defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships in a no holds barred match. This time, Sonjay Dutt tried to take over as referee but they were still unable to pull off the victory. The Chadster hopes The Acclaimed move onto another feud now and that traitor Double J stops putting over AEW stars! Jade Cargill continued her undefeated streak by once again successfully defending the TBS Championship against Skye Blue. That Chadster thinks streaks are for Goldberg and The Undertaker and it's so unfair that AEW is copying them with Jade Cargill. Finally, in the main event of Battle of the Belts, Orange Cassidy beat Kip Sabian to retain the All-Atlantic Championship. The Chadster can't stand how AEW didn't hotshot a single title change during this show, but that just goes to show how Tony Khan doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business.

The Chadster was utterly disgusted by Tony Khan's antics last night. Not only did he offer no respect to WWE and what they're going through now that Vince McMahon has returned to power when things were going so well, but in fact he doubled the competition with AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts on the same night. The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan would go to these lengths just because he has a personal vendetta against The Chadster.

