AEW Rampage: Kazarian Fails to Capture TNT Title from Scorpio Sky

Former tag team partners Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky went head-to-head for Sky's TNT Championship on AEW Rampage last night, but thanks to interference from Dan Lambert and Ethan Page, Sky retained the title.

The finish of the match played up Sky's recent babyface turn, as Kazarian nearly put Sky to sleep, which meant Sky was oblivious when Lambert jumped up on the rope to distract the referee while Page hit Kazarian with the belt. However, when the truth came out after the match was over and Page demanded Sky choose a side, Sky chose to attack his former SCU teammate with the belt a second time, making his allegiance clear. Page then quoted The A-Team and said "I love it when a plan comes together," implying he and Sky planned the entire thing. Afterward, Dan Lambert insulted former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara and girlfriend Tay Conti, who were watching the match from the crowd.

Confusingly, Guevara and Conti chased the Men of the Year out of the ring to save Kazarian, which makes one wonder whether AEW is still trying to make babyface Sammy and Tay happen despite the clear rejection by the crowd. Future plans will remain to be seen, we guess, but after Tony Khan just talked about adapting to crowd reaction in this storyline, it would be disappointing for him to pull a WWE and try to fight the crowd reaction on this one. If anyone deserves a good babyface run out of all of this, it's Kazarian, who appears on AEW television far too infrequently in our opinion.

Also on AEW Rampage this week, Shawn Spears defeated Bear Boulder ahead of his showdown with Wardlow on Dynamite next week, and Death Triangle triumphed over the Andrade Family Office, after which The House of Black briefly appeared to tease an upcoming as-yet-unbooked match with Death Triangle. We also separately wrote about developments in the women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, which you can read about here. See the rest of the highlights from Rampage below.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, recaps, wrestling