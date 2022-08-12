AEW Rampage: Quake by the Lake – Full Lineup, How to Watch

Howdy, folks. The Chadster is back once again to subject himself to unbelievable torment at the hands of Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook. Flook, in collusion with Tony Khan, is heckbent on RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE by forcing The Chadster to not only watch, but to basically promote AEW even though AEW is against everything The Chadster believes about the wrestling business and life itself. The Chadster prides himself on being the only unbiased wrestling journalist on the internet, with the possible exception of Ryan Satin, which is why The Chadster tries to speak the objective, unbiased truth that WWE is the greatest wrestling company to ever exist and anyone who tries to compete with them is just so disrespectful to the business. And when it comes to disrespecting the wrestling business, no one even comes close to doing it as much as AEW, and they're planning to do it again tonight with a new episode of AEW Rampage, continuing the Quake by the Lake. Auughh man! So unfair!

This week's episode will feature four matches and three interview segments, which is way more than any company should try to fit into an hour-long wrestling show. When The Chadster watches his favorite show, WWE Raw, The Chadster is comforted to know that WWE won't try to squeeze more than forty-five minutes or so of actual wrestling in the three-hour airtime. That's important, because too much wrestling, just like too much story development, can easily overwhelm viewers and cause them to forget what they saw earlier. Luckily, WWE also tries to account for that by constantly showing replays of what happened earlier in the night, but the fact remains that WWE limits the amount of content a viewer has to retain when watching their shows. By slowing things down, WWE keeps things safe and non-threatening, which is the way The Chadster likes his wrestling. This episode of AEW Rampage, on the other hand, looks totally chaotic and quite frankly scares The Chadster.

On this episode of AEW Rampage alone, viewers will be subjected to Orange Cassidy vs. Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux vs. Sonny Kiss, Beardhausen against The Gunn Club, and Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Dante Martin and Skye Blue. And in addition to that, viewers will hear from Bryan Danielson, Hook, and Swerve in Our Glory. Yes, it's obvious that Tony Khan doesn't understand the first thing about wrestling, but how unfair is it that this show will be on after WWE Smackdown? Anyone who watches it will probably forget everything they saw on Smackdown, because it's been statistically proven that wrestling fans have terrible memories, which is why WWE goes out of its way to ignore continuity and focus on presenting "moments." And that was probably Tony Khan's plan all along! Dang you, Tony Khan!

Here are the lies being spread by the incredibly biased AEW website about AEW Rampage tonight:

Come this Friday night on Rampage: Quake by the Lake, there's going to be some prep work for the Trios Title Tournament when Orange Cassidy and Ari Daivari clash in a preview of their teams' Quarter-Final matches. Plus TrustBuster Parker Boudreaux will be in action against Sonny Kiss after a rather interesting interaction on AEW Dark, Beardhausen makes their tag team debut against The Gunn Club, and "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson will kick off the night when Tony Schiavone speaks to Bryan ahead of his 2 Of 3 Falls Match with Daniel Garcia next week! Jump into Rampage this Friday night starting at 10pm EDT/9pm CDT on TNT, and on AEWPlus.com for our international audience, and make sure to check out the official AEW YouTube channel, the AEW Twitter feed, and the official Facebook page to catch up on Dynamite highlights, and watch Dark: Elevation, AEW Dark, Road To, and the Control Center with Tony Schiavone.

And here's the full lineup for the show:

