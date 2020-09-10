AEW Tops a Million Viewers for Post All Out Dynamite

The ratings are in for Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, and without competition from NXT and spurred by interest in the events of All Out (not all of them good), AEW Dynamite topped a million viewers, their highest viewership since their second episode ever last year. AEW was ranked 7th for the night in the top 150 cable shows with a strong showing in the 18-49 demographic. And despite a lack of competition, AEW was up against both the NBA and NHL Playoffs, just as NXT was on Tuesday.

Dynamite Tops a Million Viewers for the First Time in 2020

AEW's overall viewership, according to Showbuzz Daily, was 1.016 million people. Along with that, AEW scored a .37 in the 18-49 demographic. That rating is up from last week's .36, and the viewership is way higher than last week's 928,000 viewers. For comparison, NXT this week, running unopposed on Tuesday, drew 838,000 viewers and got a .22 rating in the 18-49 demo.

In addition to the general interest in the fallout from the All Out PPV, one of the big draws for Dynamite on Wednesday was seeing Matt Hardy address the fall he took during the PPV, which prompted his match against Sammy Guevara to be stopped and then restarted, sparking widespread outrage on the internet. Dynamite was main evented by a TNT Championship match between Dustin Rhodes and The Dark Order's Brodie Lee. Top stars like Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks were featured only in non-wrestling segments. Chris Jericho competed in a tag team match, and Cody Rhodes only appeared as part of a commercial for his new TBS show, The Go Big Show, at the end of the night.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad So

Sure, AEW may have gotten more than a million viewers, which is something my beloved NXT wasn't able to pull off on all the days they ran unopposed. But they had to nearly kill Matt Hardy to pull it off!