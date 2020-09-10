The Tuesday before last, WWE NXT did an amazing rating with a fatal four-way iron man match for the NXT Championship as the main event. As a result of that, in addition to running unopposed by AEW Dynamite, NXT hit the top ten and drew its best 18-49 rating of 2020 and 850,000 viewers. But that match ended not in the crowning of a new champion, but rather in a draw between Adam Cole and Finn Balor. "Super Tuesday 2" this past Wednesday featured another NXT title match, this time a one-on-one between Cole and Balor, which did have a decisive ending, and in addition to that, a steel cage match between Rhea Ripley and Mercedes Martinez. But, perhaps because of a loss of faith due to the previous week's screwjob ending, NXT fell out of the top ten to 15th place this week.

NXT Ratings Down from Last Week, Still Up Over Normal

That's not to say NXT did a bad rating. They still had a .22 in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week's.27, but still higher than usual. They also drew 838,000 viewers, down only 11,000 from the previous week's 849,000. NXT faced competition from the NBA Playoffs, the NHL playoffs, the usual cable news circus, and a surprisingly well-performing Teen Mom II episode on MTV. Next week, NXT returns to Wednesday night, and they may or may not be running unopposed, as AEW Dynamite could air on Wednesday or Thursday depending on the NBA playoff schedule at that time.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Look, The Chadster is the biggest NXT defender on the face of the planet, but even I was a little bit miffed when the fatal four-way ended without a winner. When the match ended in a draw, I turned to my wife, Keighleyanne, and I said "wow, that's a bit of a letdown." She was so shocked that I would say something less than complimentary about NXT that she couldn't even process it and completely ignored me while texting on her phone. I'm glad that NXT learned a lesson though and gave us a winner this week, and I'm sure it was just a temporary glitch and I'll go on to love everything they do in the future without question.