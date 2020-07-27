AJ Styles Doesn't Believe Undertaker is Retired, Wants to Make Sure

Back in June, after a career lasting more than three decades, The Undertaker finally announced in the finale of WWE's Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary that he is retiring. Sort of. Undertaker didn't actually say the word "retire," even though WWE immediately launched a tribute show and repeatedly called his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania his final match. But you would be forgiven for being skeptical, considering The Dead Man's propensity to come running whenever Vince McMahon calls. And you'd be in good company, as AJ Styles isn't buying it either.

In an interview with BT Sports, as transcribed by 411 Wrestling, Styles said he wants to make things official with a Loser Leaves Town match at SummerSlam. "I'm the IC champ. Undertaker's never been the IC champ," Styles said. "I'll put it on the line against you, and if you can friggin beat me, I'll leave the WWE forever. But if I win, you leave. There, there's the story behind that one. I want the Undertaker at SummerSlam because he hasn't come to me and said, 'I'm done, I'm retired.' He just said it on TV, but he said that if Vince needed him, he'd be there. I'm just saying."

So Styles, with good reason, doesn't believe the Undertaker is really retired. Then again, Styles also doesn't believe the Earth is a sphere, so he's not exactly the most reliable source of information. That being said, even if Styles does manager to get himself a Loser Leaves Town match with The Undertaker, and even if he wins, does that really ensure Taker will truly stay away any more than he's likely to right now? We're afraid AJ's logic isn't exactly sound here, though we wouldn't mind seeing Styles and The Undertaker going at it one last time.