Alan Moore/DCU, Taylor Swift, South Park & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Waller, Tracker, Taylor Swift, South Park, High Potential, Countdown, The Boys, Alan Moore/DCU, and more!

Article Summary James Gunn credits Alan Moore & Chris Sprouse for helping inspire the new DC Universe direction.

Get updates on South Park, The Boys, Daredevil: Born Again, and the latest from Elsbeth.

Taylor Swift news drops with "The Life of a Showgirl" tracklist and podcast highlights.

Behind-the-scenes looks at Tracker Season 3, Waller updates, and more TV news and opinions in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, August 13, 2025:

Elsbeth Season 3: David Cross Set as Guest Star for Episode 2

Peacemaker: "We're Working On It": James Gunn Offers "Waller" Update

Tracker Season 3 BTS Video Offers Look at Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw

Taylor Swift: "The Life of a Showgirl" Cover, Track List Released

South Park Season 27 Teaser Confirms New Episode Next Week

AEW Dynamite Preview: Tony Khan's Latest Attack on WWE Tonight

Karrion Kross Proves WWE Exit is a Work with Ariel Helwani Interview

Landman Season 2 Teaser: Sheridan, Thornton Series Returns November

South Park Season 27 Stays Strong as "Got a Nut" Gets 6.2M Viewers

South Park Takes a Break From Season 27 Tonight to Celebrate Its BDay

High Potential Returns! Season 2 Teaser, Image Gallery & More Released

Stuart Fails…: "Big Bang Theory" Spinoff Adds 3 More to Series Cast

High Potential Season 2: Kaitlin Olson Helps Roll Out Official Poster

Countdown Star Jessica Camacho on Jensen Ackles & THAT Porch Scene

Daredevil: Born Again: D'Onofrio Clarifies Cox's Final Season Comment

The Boys: Padalecki's Character "Very Excited" to Meet Soldier Boy

James Gunn Credits Alan Moore & Chris Sprouse for Influencing New DCU

Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane Offers Look at "Crystal Lake" at Night

Taylor Swift Gets Jason Kelce Intro, Jokes About Podcast Appearance

The Boys: Antony Starr Says Goodbye to Team, "Monster" Homelander

Alien: Earth Debuts, Taylor Swift, OMITB & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Daredevil: Born Again Star Ritter on Going "Deeper" with Jessica Jones

Strange New Worlds: Stargate SG-1 Homage "Melted My Brain": Wright

