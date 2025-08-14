Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Alan Moore/DCU, Taylor Swift, South Park & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Waller, Tracker, Taylor Swift, South Park, High Potential, Countdown, The Boys, Alan Moore/DCU, and more!
- James Gunn credits Alan Moore & Chris Sprouse for helping inspire the new DC Universe direction.
- Get updates on South Park, The Boys, Daredevil: Born Again, and the latest from Elsbeth.
- Taylor Swift news drops with "The Life of a Showgirl" tracklist and podcast highlights.
- Behind-the-scenes looks at Tracker Season 3, Waller updates, and more TV news and opinions in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's Elsbeth, HBO Max's Waller, CBS's Tracker, Taylor Swift/New Heights, Comedy Central's South Park, WWE/AEW, Paramount+'s Landman, ABC's High Potential, HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Prime Video's Countdown, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Prime Video's The Boys, Alan Moore/DCU, Peacock's Crystal Lake, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Stargate SG-1, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Elsbeth, Waller, Tracker, Taylor Swift/New Heights, South Park, Landman, High Potential, Countdown, Daredevil: Born Again, The Boys, Alan Moore/DCU, Crystal Lake, Strange New Worlds/Stargate SG-1, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, August 13, 2025:
Elsbeth Season 3: David Cross Set as Guest Star for Episode 2
Peacemaker: "We're Working On It": James Gunn Offers "Waller" Update
Tracker Season 3 BTS Video Offers Look at Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw
Taylor Swift: "The Life of a Showgirl" Cover, Track List Released
South Park Season 27 Teaser Confirms New Episode Next Week
AEW Dynamite Preview: Tony Khan's Latest Attack on WWE Tonight
Karrion Kross Proves WWE Exit is a Work with Ariel Helwani Interview
Landman Season 2 Teaser: Sheridan, Thornton Series Returns November
South Park Season 27 Stays Strong as "Got a Nut" Gets 6.2M Viewers
South Park Takes a Break From Season 27 Tonight to Celebrate Its BDay
High Potential Returns! Season 2 Teaser, Image Gallery & More Released
Stuart Fails…: "Big Bang Theory" Spinoff Adds 3 More to Series Cast
High Potential Season 2: Kaitlin Olson Helps Roll Out Official Poster
Countdown Star Jessica Camacho on Jensen Ackles & THAT Porch Scene
Daredevil: Born Again: D'Onofrio Clarifies Cox's Final Season Comment
The Boys: Padalecki's Character "Very Excited" to Meet Soldier Boy
James Gunn Credits Alan Moore & Chris Sprouse for Influencing New DCU
Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane Offers Look at "Crystal Lake" at Night
Taylor Swift Gets Jason Kelce Intro, Jokes About Podcast Appearance
The Boys: Antony Starr Says Goodbye to Team, "Monster" Homelander
Daredevil: Born Again Star Ritter on Going "Deeper" with Jessica Jones
Strange New Worlds: Stargate SG-1 Homage "Melted My Brain": Wright
