Always Sunny, Grotesquerie, Paramount & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In Today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Always Sunny, SNL, X-Men '97, Paramount TV Studios, Grotesquerie, Something Is Killing The Children & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FOX's The Simpsons, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Jimmy Fallon & "Raygun," Prime Video's Ballard, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, USA Network's WWE Raw, Paramount Television Studios, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, FX's Grotesquerie, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Netflix's Something Is Killing The Children, Prime Video's Countdown, Netflix's Supacell, HBO's Game of Thrones, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, August 14, 2024:

Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Shares Look at Season 17 Writers' Room

The Simpsons: Danny DeVito Reportedly Reprising Herb, Homer's Brother

Saturday Night Set for TIFF 2024 World Premiere; New Poster Released

X-Men '97: DeMayo Shares Must-Read 2014/2015 Animated Series Pitch

Jimmy Fallon Brings Australian Breakdancer "Raygun" to Late-Night

Ballard: Mosley, Field, Moroles, Hill Join "Bosch: Legacy" Spinoff

Slow Horses Season 4 Official Trailer Teases Explosive Secrets & More

WWE Raw Dominates: AEW Left in Dust as Tony Khan's Obsession Grows

Paramount Global Cost-Cutting Shuts Down Paramount Television Studios

Interview with the Vampire Season 3 Sets Late November Shoot Date

Grotesquerie: FX Unleashing Horror Drama on September 25th

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Trailer: Our Trio Goes Hollywood

Something Is Killing The Children: Tynion IV Shares Series Script Look

Countdown: Jensen Ackles Series Eyeing LA Filming in Late September

Supacell Season 2 Set to Take Flight; Rapman on What's Still to Come

Which SNL Host Made Cast Members Cry? Bowen Yang Has Us Curious

Game of Thrones: Kit Harington on Why "Snow" Spinoff Didn't Happen

