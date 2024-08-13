Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., bctv daily dispatch, game of thrones, Grotesquerie, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Jared Padalecki, peacemaker, spider-noir, X-Men '97
X-Men '97, Jared Padalecki, Always Sunny & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Spider-Noir, Grotesquerie, Agents of SHIELD, X-Men '97, Peacemaker, Rachael Lillis, Always Sunny, and more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's Spider-Noir, FX's Grotesquerie, Crunchyroll's Tower of God, ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Kit Harington/HBO's Game of Thrones, Jared Padalecki/CBS's Fire Country, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, USA Network's WWE Raw, Netflix's "Ghostbusters" Animated Series, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Jesse Ventura/Hulk Hogan, ABC's The Rookie, SNL: Maya Rudolph/VP Kamala Harris, Max's Peacemaker, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Pokémon Voice Actress Rachael Lillis, Peacock's Hysteria!, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, August 13, 2024:
Spider-Noir Filming Underway; Lamorne Morris on Meeting Nicolas Cage
Grotesquerie: Nash-Betts Shares New Logo; "Say Your Prayers" This Fall
Tower of God Season 2 Eps. 4 & 5 Review: Fast-Paced, Fun & Threatening
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Marvel Studios Exec Sees "Multiverse Saga" Fit
Game of Thrones Cast "So F***ing Tired" By Final Season: Harington
Fire Country Season 3 Welcomes Jared Padalecki in Recurring Role
My Hero Academia Season 7 Eps. 11 & 12 Review: Playing For Time
WWE Raw Returns to USA Tonight; Here's What to Expect
Ghostbusters Animated Series Set for Netflix; Kalan as Showrunner
X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Hopes Marvel/Disney Remembers Him for Emmys
Jesse Ventura Calls Out Hulk Hogan Over 1980s WWE Union Busting
The Rookie Creator Alexi Hawley, Lionsgate TV Sign New Overall Deal
SNL: Maya Rudolph on VP Kamala Harris Return, Social Media Reaction
Peacemaker Season 2: Grillo on James Gunn's Work Ethic, Offers Update
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S02 Teaser: A Shadow Grows
Pokémon Icon, Voice Actress Rachael Lillis Passes Away at Age 46
Hysteria! Peacock Previews Bowen, Campbell "Satanic Panic" Thriller
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S17 Eyes Filming Start in October
SNL: Peyton Manning Wanted Tom Brady Joke In Monologue: Seth Meyers
Doctor Who: Ace Nearly Became a Time Lord – What if Anyone Could?
