X-Men '97, Jared Padalecki, Always Sunny & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Spider-Noir, Grotesquerie, Agents of SHIELD, X-Men '97, Peacemaker, Rachael Lillis, Always Sunny, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's Spider-Noir, FX's Grotesquerie, Crunchyroll's Tower of God, ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Kit Harington/HBO's Game of Thrones, Jared Padalecki/CBS's Fire Country, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, USA Network's WWE Raw, Netflix's "Ghostbusters" Animated Series, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Jesse Ventura/Hulk Hogan, ABC's The Rookie, SNL: Maya Rudolph/VP Kamala Harris, Max's Peacemaker, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Pokémon Voice Actress Rachael Lillis, Peacock's Hysteria!, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Spider-Noir, Grotesquerie, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Kit Harington/Game of Thrones, Jared Padalecki/Fire Country, X-Men '97, Peacemaker, Rachael Lillis, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, August 13, 2024:

Spider-Noir Filming Underway; Lamorne Morris on Meeting Nicolas Cage

Grotesquerie: Nash-Betts Shares New Logo; "Say Your Prayers" This Fall

Tower of God Season 2 Eps. 4 & 5 Review: Fast-Paced, Fun & Threatening

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Marvel Studios Exec Sees "Multiverse Saga" Fit

Game of Thrones Cast "So F***ing Tired" By Final Season: Harington

Fire Country Season 3 Welcomes Jared Padalecki in Recurring Role

My Hero Academia Season 7 Eps. 11 & 12 Review: Playing For Time

WWE Raw Returns to USA Tonight; Here's What to Expect

Ghostbusters Animated Series Set for Netflix; Kalan as Showrunner

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Hopes Marvel/Disney Remembers Him for Emmys

Jesse Ventura Calls Out Hulk Hogan Over 1980s WWE Union Busting

The Rookie Creator Alexi Hawley, Lionsgate TV Sign New Overall Deal

SNL: Maya Rudolph on VP Kamala Harris Return, Social Media Reaction

Peacemaker Season 2: Grillo on James Gunn's Work Ethic, Offers Update

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S02 Teaser: A Shadow Grows

Pokémon Icon, Voice Actress Rachael Lillis Passes Away at Age 46

Hysteria! Peacock Previews Bowen, Campbell "Satanic Panic" Thriller

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S17 Eyes Filming Start in October

SNL: Peyton Manning Wanted Tom Brady Joke In Monologue: Seth Meyers

Doctor Who: Ace Nearly Became a Time Lord – What if Anyone Could?

Constantine, Cruise, Black Mirror, Angel & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

