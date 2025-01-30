Posted in: TV | Tagged: black mirror, newlitg

Black Mirror Season 7 in the Daily LITG, for the 30th of January 2025

Black Mirror Season 7 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Black Mirror Season 7 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Black Mirror Season 7 and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

LITG one year ago… Chuck Dixon And Dean Cain

LITG two years ago, Rick and Morty

LITG three years ago, The Day Of David Tennant's Doctor Who

LITG four years ago, Boba Fett Complaints

LITG five years ago

LITG six years ago…

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Denys Cowan, co-founder of Milestone, artist on The Question

co-founder of Milestone, artist on The Question Fred Hembeck, comic book satirist

comic book satirist Dann Maxx Thomas, writer on All-Star Squadron, Arak, Son of Thunder, the Crimson Avenger and Avengers West Coast.

writer on All-Star Squadron, Arak, Son of Thunder, the Crimson Avenger and Avengers West Coast. Guy Gilchrist, artist on The Muppets, Nancy and creator of Your Angels Speak.

artist on The Muppets, Nancy and creator of Your Angels Speak. Link Yaco, comic book researcher and co-creator of Metacops.

comic book researcher and co-creator of Metacops. Dirk Manning, author of Nightmare World.

author of Nightmare World. Rik Offenberger, EIC of First Comics News

