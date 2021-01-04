American Gods Season 3 Offers Lakeside Travel Guide for Wayward Souls

Welcome back to Bleeding Cool's "'American Gods' Season 3 Week," which kicked off Sunday with a new set of preview images and continues along on Monday with a little something that travelers in the Wisconsin region should never leave home without (but we'll get to that in a minute). As the war between Wednesday's (Ian McShane) old gods and World's (Crispin Glover, Dominique Jackson, Danny Trejo) new gods look to explode for a third season starting Sunday, January 10, we're kicking the week off with a few days of previews and background details on STARZ's live-action series adaptation of author and EP Neil Gaiman's novel. As we head towards the weekend, there's a very good chance Bleeding Cool will have interviews with Gaiman, Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon), Yetide Badaki (Bilquis), and Bruce Langley (Tech Boy) lined up-and who knows? Maybe even a surprise or two. But for now, here's a look at the "Welcome to Lakeside" guide- including a special message from self-appointed 'Mayor" Ann-Marie Hinzelmann (Julia Sweeney), a look at the town's history, "The Clunker Raffle," some of the local establishments, and more.

And here's your look at the complete guide to Lakeside from the fine folks at the city council- "whether you're here for the winter or here forever":

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Gods US (@americangodsus)

Here's a look back at the official trailer for the third season of American Gods, with the series set to return to STARZ on Sunday, January 10, 2021 (maybe earlier?):

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods istars Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Tech Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as Salim, Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as Cordelia, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Marilyn Manson (Salem, Sons of Anarchy) as Johan Wengren, Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite Olsen, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as Showrunner, alongside Executive Producers Neil Gaiman, Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk, American Gods returns for its third season on Sunday, January 10, 2021, to STARZ.