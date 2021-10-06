And Just Like That: HBO Max's Sex and the City Revival Debuts December

The tales and stories of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are back with a sneak peek at production for And Just Like That… with an additional expected arrival date for streaming on HBO Max. The series is currently filming in New York and includes previously announced cast members Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book "Sex and the City" by Candace Bushnell. The original series, which debuted on HBO back in 1994 and ran for six seasons (and eventually would produce two films) until 2004. Some of the first open and frank discussions of female sexuality began in the series. Looking back there are plenty of ways in which we've grown as a society, from concepts of gender to how class becomes a big part of NYC living. It'll be a unique and growing point of view for And Just Like That… to display in Carrie and her friends' lives with this series. Watch the sneak peek below and let us know in the comments what you think:

The HBO Max Original And Just Like That…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series Sex and the City, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. Executive producers include Parker, Davis, Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi, and King. Writers include King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Rottenberg, and Zuritsky. And Just Like That… arrives on HBO Max this December.