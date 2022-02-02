Astrid & Lilly Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Everyone Needs A Brutus

Astrid & Lilly Save The World gave us another fantastic episode, full of hilarious and inspiring moments with a lot of them from Brutus which was quite interesting to witness. Fair warning of potential spoilers ahead for the second episode of this great new SYFY series.

Attempting to go with the flow of sign-ups and personal commitments, Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) explore what they could do with this requirement from Principal Varshidi and his assistant Michelle. While Lilly successfully pulls herself together and bravely signs up for yearbook all ready to go as a photographer, Astrid gets a lecture from her mom in front of Sparrow. It sucked to see her get torn a new one by her mom, who seems to be a character that cares about her daughter but not as much as her current image within the local church. It was nice seeing some interaction between Tate and his dad, it made his personality and asshole attitude make some sense…the apple doesn't fall far from that tree. After the sign-up debacle for Astrid & personal stride for Lilly, they join one another in the bathroom away from the crowds and their heart-to-heart was a fantastic scene to watch. These friends saw one another's accomplishments and their struggles with a lot of grace.

Astrid & Lilly Save The World did a great job including a character like Brutus, him serving as a guide to the two main characters and they did him a lot more justice in this second episode. I'm unsure why, but I feel a love for Brutus as if he's an older brother or an uncle that's there to lend a kind yet sometimes sassy ear. When they continue to find it difficult to find the next monster, he's there letting them know that they have a lot to offer from their observational skills and how they've fit in society/ high school life. The mystery of who is attacking the muscular bullies at school was truly fun to watch and guess alongside Astrid & Lilly while also getting that inside look.

The series makes a lot of important themes shine through when addressing these monsters. This episode of Astrid & Lilly Save The World looks at how enticing the possibility of getting rid of the bullies and societal expectations from those people can be. What I saw as important was how they instilled the point that having a monster eat those problems doesn't truly make anything go away and that there's something toxic laying underneath that incentive. From the commentary made to the jokes about remaining pubes found in skin bags from dead classmates, it was awesome seeing these moments because I gave a shit about these characters…even Tate which is weird. The inclusion of a bigger plot behind the monster-hunting (looking at Christine the crazy church mom) is a great part of why I find myself interested in continuing the series. While I worry greatly for Jonas, the photography teacher I hope to be one day, we'll wait and see if Astrid and Lilly's recently acquired coordinates point towards the church. Let me know in the comments below what you thought of this episode!

Back at Pine Academy tonight! Wonder what kind of bs Astrid and Lilly will have to deal with this time around…. Rude kids? Teachers? More monsters?! You'll have to find out with us on @SYFY @CTVSciFi and @CraveCanada live tweet with me if you can! @AstridLillyShow pic.twitter.com/G1m6QdGkjo — Jana Morrison (@janarivam) February 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Astrid & Lilly Save The World Season 1 Episode 2 "Teeth" Review by Brittney Bender 9 / 10 A SYFY series worth investing in, Astrid & Lilly Save the World offers character development that enriches the environment of the story and has me excited for what's to come as we dive deeper into the universe of this monster-hunting adventure. Credits Network SYFY