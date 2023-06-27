Posted in: Anime, Collectibles, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Attack On Titan, Crunchyroll, G FUEL energy drink, G FUEL Spinal Fluid Collector’s Box, kodansha

Attack on Titan: Never-Ending Anime, G Fuel Team Up for Energy Drink

Attack on Titan is getting an energy drink with the Attack on Titan G FUEL Spinal Fluid Collector’s Box from G FUEL, Crunchyroll & Kodansha.

Rejoice, Attack on Titan fans! The hit anime is getting an energy drink spinoff! In celebration of the Final Season of one of the BIGGEST anime series of its generation, Attack on Titan, G FUEL has partnered with global anime brand Crunchyroll and Kodansha for an all-new flavor: G FUEL Spinal Fluid, available now for pre-order as a Collector's Box and 40-serving Tub at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

When a bloodthirsty horror strikes without warning, you need a new tool to help you FIGHT BACK! Introducing a new field item from the Scout Regiment: The G FUEL Spinal Fluid Collector's Box – inspired by the serum that transforms Subjects of Ymir into Titans in the hit anime, Attack on Titan!

Lightning crashes down around you as you Embrace the Power of the Titans, fortified by energizing citrusy-sweet Green Tea! Each G FUEL Spinal Fluid Collector's Box comes with an exclusive Attack on Titan 24 oz Steel Shaker featuring wraparound artwork of your favorite Scout Regiment members!

The G FUEL Spinal Fluid Collector's Box includes one 40-serving tub and one steel Attack on Titan-inspired 24 oz Shaker Cup. G FUEL Spinal Fluid Energy Formula is sugar free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"We're thrilled to celebrate Attack on Titan's explosive conclusion that's been 10 years in the making," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "Of course, our Spinal Fluid doesn't help you become a 50-foot-tall juggernaut, but the green tea flavor is fantastic! One step at a time."

A must-have item in the field for any member of the Scout Regiment G FUEL Spinal Fluid is available now at GFUEL.com. Destroy every last Titan with a Collector's Box or Tub today! Fans can also catch up on the hit dark fantasy series by streaming the full Attack on Titan library now on Crunchyroll.

So remember: drinking the Scout Regiment G FUEL Spinal Fluid Energy Drink is not going to turn you into a mindless, rampaging naked titan with a hunger for human flesh and a goofy look on your face that might be a spoof of a real-life public figure's. It's fun to dream, though.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!