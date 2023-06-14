Posted in: Movies, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: babylon 5, jms, preview, teaser

Babylon 5: The Road Home Trailer, Info Thursday; JMS Shares Sneak Peek

With a trailer and more details dropping this Thursday, J. Michael Straczynski shared a sneak peek at Babylon 5: The Road Home.

If you're a Babylon 5 fan, then you're going to want to keep an eye on social media on Thursday, June 15th. Because that's when Warner Bros. Animation and WB Home Entertainment are going to drop all of the important details that you're going to need to get your hands on Babylon 5: The Road Home animated film (release date, extras, etc.) – and a trailer. But franchise creator J. Michael Straczynski wasn't going to make fans wait that long for at least a sneak peek…

Here's a look at JMS's tweet announcing tomorrow's big news drop – and dropping some quick looks along with it:

#BABYON5 folks! RETWEET! SPREAD THE WORD! Tomorrow, 6/15, Warner Bros. Animation and WB Home Ent. will release all the information about the coming #B5AnimatedMovie including release date, rating, extras, how to get it and THE FULL LENGTH TRAILER 👀👀! Here's a sneak peek…. pic.twitter.com/SoYkt5yNFQ — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) June 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

What We Know About Babylon 5: The Road Home

Continuing the storyline from the 1990s, here's a look at the official logline for Babylon 5: The Road Home: "Travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way, he reunites with some familiar faces while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe." Here's a look at the preview images that JMS shared in early June:

Folks have been asking what style would be used for the #B5animatedmovie. During the Phoenix Fan Fusion convention, with Warners permission, I showed the first images from the movie seen anywhere. They have now kindly given the go-ahead to post them online as well, so here we go! pic.twitter.com/8bSS48bqw9 — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) June 9, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Returning from the original series are Bruce Boxleitner as John Sheridan, Claudia Christian as Susan Ivanova, Peter Jurasik as Londo Mollari, Bill Mumy as Lennier, Tracy Scoggins as Elizabeth Lochley, and Patricia Tallman as Lyta Alexander. In addition, the animated feature also sees Paul Guyet as Zathras and Jeffery Sinclair, Anthony Hansen as Michael Garibaldi, Mara Junot as Reporter and Computer Voice, Phil LaMarr as Dr. Stephen Franklin, Piotr Michael as David Sheridan, Andrew Morgado as G'Kar, and Rebecca Riedy as Delenn. JMS penned the film and will executive produce, with Matt Peters (Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons) directing. Rick Morales serves as supervising producer, with Sam Register serving as the executive producer on the Warner Bros. Animation & Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment animated feature.

