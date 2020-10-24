Earlier this week, we gave fans of The CW's Batwoman a heads-up that Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder would be making her comic book universe debut in DC Comics' Batgirl #50 (written by Cecil Castellucci with art by Emanuela Lupacchino and Aneke). Introduced in the final issue of the series, Wilder's backstory is that she's someone who used to "hole up" in the library where Barbara Gordon worked. Now, Wilder is homeless and living out of her van- and doesn't appear to be the biggest fan of Barbara's boss Congresswoman Luciana Alejo or their efforts to help those in need. To say that Wilder's appearance is a ten-ton teaser for greater things to come would be an understatement. But what does Wilder's real-world portrayer think of her comic-book counterpart?

Taking to Instagram while in the midst of production on the second season, Leslie had one word to describe her thoughts: "dope." Here's a look at Leslie's post, where she also encourages everyone to scoop up a copy when it hits comic book shops on October 27th:

How much can we take from the issue and apply it to Leslie's live-action version? Tough to say- here's a look at the character description that was released when the character and Leslie's casting were first announced:

With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan Wilder spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero.

Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) are set to join Leslie this season. Batwoman executive producers include Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schecter. Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Last month, Leslie discussed what she was doing during her pre-season time to prepare for the role. "I've just been taking this little bit of time we have left, exercising, getting back in shape, getting my adrenaline and my momentum back up, enjoying time with family and friends while I can before work starts," she says. "It's been a good season, a season of rebuilding and reconnecting with myself." Leslie plans on using that good vibe to tackle a role that she has the opportunity to truly make her own- and could possibly call home for some time to come."There's not many actors that get this opportunity to play in a world that you can continue to develop and expand on for a decade," Leslie explains. "This is a great beginning to what I'm sure will be a very long journey."