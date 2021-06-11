BCTV Daily Dispatch 11 June 2021: Evil, Sam & Twitch, MOTU & Sinner

I promise not to try not to f**k with your mind. I promise not to mind if you go your way and I go mine. I promise not to lie if I'm looking you straight in the eye. I promise not to try not to let you down so… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love and respect to Eve 6, we're back with another round of the best and brightest across the television landscape over the past twenty-four hours. Newbies to our list today include new cast members for The Sinner Season 4, a personal message to Fear the Walking Dead and AMC, a new The Walking Dead series of specials, Masters of the Universe: Revelation releases teaser, and Sam & Twitch are TV-bound.

Following that, we have the "BCTV Rewind" with a selection of curated articles more than worth your time that you may have missed the first time around. Then we have "Random TV History Stuff" wishing American Idol a happy birthday. Finally, we have another dose of "BCTV Weird" that looks back at some "devilish" times on Fantasy Island.

Now here's a look at today's BCTV's 10/24 Rundown:

10. The Sinner: USA Network Announces 4 Additions to Season 4 Cast

9. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale: A Message to AMC & Fear TWD

8. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale: A Familiar Voice Offers Hope?

7. The Walking Dead: Origins: AMC Sets Summer Specials for Season 11 Prep

6. Masters of the Universe: Revelation Teaser Has The Power; Aftershow

5. Todd, What Happened To The Dick Wolf/Kevin Smith/BBC TV Sam & Twitch?

4. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: McElhenney Dressed for S15 Success

3. Night Court: Ana Villafañe Joins Melissa Rauch/John Larroquette Pilot

2. The Boys: Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Earns Amell's Arrowverse Approval

1. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Images Feel A Little Too Final

And here are a few more articles to add to your reading lists- including a new Evil teaser, Bo Burnham, a Ted series, new Psych casting, Simu Liu clarifies Facebook post, Billions sets a date, Chucky offers a preview, Jameela Jamil joins She-Hulk, "Power" goes back to 1991, and a whole ton more:

Evil Season Two Teaser Reveals More Supernatural Threats & Surprises

Bo Burnham "Inside" Special A Masterpiece in Mental Artistry: Review

Crime Scene Kitchen Season 1 E03 Challenges Dessert Detectives Skills

Ted: Seth MacFarlane, Peacock Teaming Up for Series Adaptation

Godzilla: Singular Point Preview Offers Some Very Sound Rodan Advice

Psych 3: Allen Maldonado Cast In Role Sure to Get Gus's Attention

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Milo Ventimiglia Joins Season 4 Cast

Kim's Convenience: Simu Liu Issues Statement to Clarify Facebook Post

Billions: Showtime Series Returns for Season 5b This September

Chucky Offers BTS Teaser; Brad Dourif & Jennifer Tilly Check In

Triple H Haitchsplains Equality on NXT Takeover Conference Call

She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil Reportedly Joins Disney+ Series As Titania

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Trailer Goes Back to Where It All Began

On this day in 2002, FOX's (and then ABC's) singing competition series American Idol debuted, with hosts Ryan Seacrest and (for a hot minute) Brian Dunkleman, and the trio that would be become the blueprint for other show's judging groups: Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, and Paula Abdul– with Kelly Clarkson taking the first crown.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: AMERICAN IDOL promo (Season 1) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shNDIdPoXQQ)

Even if you consider yourself a love of the old Fantasy Island series, you might be surprised to learn that Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalban) actually had an arch-nemesis- The Devil (Roddy McDowall). During the 1980-1981 season, the two squared off in the episodes "The Devil and Mandy Breem" and "The Devil and Mr. Roarke." The first episode found The Devil engaging in a little wager with Roarke for either one of the island guest's soul or his. In the second adventure, The Devil claims to be merely a visitor to the island looking to relax and nothing more. But this is the Devil, so…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mr. Roarke vs Satan (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9U1BQP_X1k)

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.