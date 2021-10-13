BCTV Daily Dispatch 13 Oct 21: Dean Cain, TWD, MOTU, Chucky & More!

With much love & respect to BTS and "Butter" (check out the video below), this is Bleeding Cool TV's (BCTV) "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead, Adult Swim Festival 2021, Dean Cain & Superman, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky, WWE NXT 2.0, Netflix & Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation, NBC's Saturday Night Live, FOX's The Masked Singer & tons more! And then we wrap things up with our review of USA Network's WWE Raw.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, October 13, 2021:

Tales of the Walking Dead: 5 TWDU Ideas Perfect for AMC's Anthology

Batwoman Season 3: Leslie & Dries Talk Bat-trophies, Poison Ivy & More

Rick and Morty, Squidbillies & More! Adult Swim Festival Returns

D-Von Dudley Details His Uneasy Path To Becoming A WWE Producer

Dean Cain: Bisexual Superman Not "Bold or Brave"; Knows What Would Be

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 EP Talks "Evil Waverider" & More

Tales of the Walking Dead Gets Series Order; Debuting 2022

Supergirl Has Global Appeal in Season 6 "Hope for Tomorrow" Preview

NXT 2.0 Preview For 10/12: Is Tonight The Night For Santos Escobar?

Chucky Asks Jake That Fateful Question in SYFY & USA Network Preview

Dudley Boyz No More: D-Von Explains Why He & Bubba Have Split

The Flash Showrunner Eric Wallace Talks Despero & "Armageddon"

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Unleashing Part 2 This November

The Masked Singer S06E05 Teases "Stunner Showdown"; Masks/Clues Update

Saturday Night Live Welcomes Rami Malek & Young Thug to Studio 8H

The Walking Dead: World Beyond S02E03 Preview; CRM/Commonwealth Tease

Attack of the Show!, Xplay, & More! G4 Announces November Launch

What If Marvel Explored Its Sandbox More with X-Men, Venom & Others?

Seoul Hunters: TruTV Orders Korean Paranormal/Sketch Comedy Pilot

Doctor Who Co-Producer Bad Wolf Being Eyed for Sony TV Buy: Report

And today's review includes USA Network's WWE Raw:

WWE Raw Review 10/11/2021: A Complete and Utter Waste of Time

