NXT 2.0 Preview For 10/12: Is Tonight The Night For Santos Escobar?

Hey gang! One of the longest-running wars in NXT over the past year has been that of Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Santos Escobar. They were going at each other as singles competitors. They were going at each other as the leaders of their respective factions, Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma. And they have gone at each other over the NXT North American title that Swerve currently holds. Tonight, they will do battle for that title one more time, as while Swerve wants to roll into SmackDown next week still holding NXT gold, Escobar wants to keep the North American title at home where it belongs, specifically draped across his waist.

While I could talk all day about these two young stars and their talent, let's go to the source and see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's NXT North American Championship match:

The war between Legado del Fantasma and Hit Row comes to a head Tuesday night as Santos Escobar finally gets his opportunity at Isaiah "Swerve" Scott's NXT North American Championship. The rivalry between the two factions has intensified as of late, and Escobar looks to get the last laugh before Hit Row heads to SmackDown after being drafted on Night 1 of the WWE Draft. Can Escobar add gold to his Familia, or will "Swerve" be bringing the title to Friday nights? Tune in for another epic clash between Legado del Fantasma and Hit Row on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Along with the title match, tonight on NXT 2.0 we can also look forward to the controversial Joe Gacy facing NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa in a non-title match where if Gacy wins, he's added to Ciampa's title match against Bron Breakker next week at Halloween Havoc. We'll also see Kyle O'Reilly team with his recent protector Von Wagner against his tormentors Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland. To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The road to NXT Halloween Havoc heats up on NXT 2.0 tonight (https://youtu.be/cJHcRCs6bCY)