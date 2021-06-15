BCTV Daily Dispatch 15 June 2021: Batman Goes Down & Ackles Suits Up

It's for every one of us. Stands for every one of us. It'll save with a mighty hand… every man, every woman, every child with a mighty flash…the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect for the greatness of Queen, we're back with another round of the best and brightest across the television landscape over the past twenty-four hours. Today's newbies include Emilia Clark's new Game of Thrones coffee cup culprit, Hell's Kitchen serves raw chicken, Batman only does things above the waist (meaning Batman is a greedy lover?), Motherland: Fort Salem previews a deadly alliance, and The Boys star Jensen Ackles wants a Soldier Boy/Shazam/Hawkman team-up- on a driving range?

Following that, we have the "BCTV Rewind" with a selection of curated articles more than worth your time that you may have missed the first time around. Then we wrap things up with another edition of "BCTV Weird" where we look back to 1994- when MTV went down the conspiracy action-thriller series route in a way that was about 20 years ahead of its time with Dead at 21. Now here's a look at today's BCTV's 10/24 Rundown:

10. Night Court: Ana Villafañe Joins Melissa Rauch/John Larroquette Pilot

9. Noel Clarke No Longer Attending London Film And Comic Con

8. The Boys, What We Do In The Shadows "Crossover" We Need More Of

7. Doctor Who: Barrowman Thanks Fans for "Countless Messages of Support"

6. Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke's New Coffee Cup Controversy Culprit

5. Hell's Kitchen Season 20 Preview: Blue Team Commits A Cardinal Sin

4. DC Tells Harley Quinn EPs Batman Doesn't Dine Feline; Selfish Lover?

3. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2: Anacostia & Scylla's Deadly Alliance

2. The Boys: Jensen Ackles Wants A Soldier Boy/Shazam/Hawkman Meet-Up

1. Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Prod Halted Over "Explosive Diarrhea" Outbreak

And here are a few more articles to add to your reading lists- including The Morning Show teasing Season 2, Fear the Walking Dead's future, Star Trek: Prodigy announces cast, Rick and Morty take a position on vaping, Samoa Joe possibly WWE NXT-bound, and a whole ton more:

The Morning Show Returns This September; Season 2 Teaser Released

Loki Honors Tara Strong's Miss Minutes With Character Key Art Honor

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Captain Rex Picks Up Key Art Honor This Week

Fear the Walking Dead Showrunners Talk CRM's Potential Season 7 Impact

The Boys: Team LJ Supersuits Posts Original Soldier Boy Concept Design

Star Trek: Prodigy Announces Main Cast; Shares Preview Images

Rick and Morty Anti-Vaping Ad Definitely Not Something We Saw Coming

Stargirl Season 2 Trailer Previews The Shade, Jade, Thunderbolt & More

Is Samoa Joe Back in Business with WWE & Heading Over to NXT?

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes Docuseries Heading to HBO Max

Assassin's Creed: Jeb Stuart Reportedly Penning Netflix Series

The Flash Season 7 Episode 13 "Masquerade" Preview: Chester Takes Over

Superman & Lois Season 1 E10 Preview: Kyle's Behavior Concerns Lana

Created by Jon Sherman, and written by Sherman, P.K. Simonds & Manny Coto, MTV's conspiracy thriller-drama Dead at 21 focuses on Ed Bellamy (Jack Noseworthy), who learns on his 20th birthday that he was the subject of a childhood medical experiment that resulted in him having microchips implanted in his brain. The good news? The chips make him a genius. The fine print? Well, if you look at the title then you know what happens when he reaches the legal drinking of most states. With Maria Cavalos (Lisa Dean Ryan) by his side, Ed looks to find a way to stop the seemingly inevitable- all while staying one step ahead of the research center's Agent Winston (Whip Hubley), who's been charged with bringing Ed "home." For 1994 and thread-thin budget, the 13-episode series was better than it had any right to be and is definitely worth checking out:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: MTV Dead at 21 Promo 1994 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a2wtNMbG8Gg)

