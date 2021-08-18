BCTV Daily Dispatch 18 August 21: Doctor Who View; Brooklyn 99 Review

with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- with a new Doctor Who preview and Stephen Amell's Arrow reveal still holding strong. Our Wednesday newbies include a double dose of Brooklyn Nine-Nine reviews, Robert Patrick tells a story about his time on The Sopranos with James Gandolfini, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia keeps the Chase Utley dream alive. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Wednesday, August 18, 2021:

10. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 E01 Review: Too Many Awkward Conversations

9. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 E02 Much Stronger Follow Up: Review

8. The Sopranos: Robert Patrick On Pushing James Gandolfini's Buttons

7. Law & Order: Mariska Hargitay Hits Meloni with Her Own SVU/OC Surprise

6. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Keeps The Chase Utley Dream Alive

5. Killing Eve Star Jodie Comer: Season 4 Update; On Missing Villanelle

4. Triple H Demoted to Warehouse Tour Guide After NXT Loses War to AEW

3. Night Court: Some Memories of a Classic Sitcom's Enduring Legacy

2. Greg Berlanti & "Green" Arrow Convinced Stephen Amell to Return

1. Doctor Who Series 13: BBC Releases Fresh Look at New Team TARDIS

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson possibly returning to the WWE, Lucifer releases some Season 6 profile posters, Star Wars: Visions releases a beautiful trailer, Motherland: Fort Salem teases Alder's last stand, and Game of Thrones co-stars Emilia Clarke & Jason Mamoa have a birthday reunion:

Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke & Jason Momoa Share Birthday Reunion

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 9 Preview: Alder's Last Stand?

Star Wars: Visions Releases Disney+ Animated Anthology Series Trailer

Lucifer Season 6: Netflix Celebrates The Final Season's Familiar Faces

With Survivor Series Confirmed For NYC, Is The Rock's Return Next?

