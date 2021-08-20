BCTV Daily Dispatch 20 August 21: Supergirl "Supercorp"; IASIP Scores

Hey, don't write yourself off yet. It's only in your head, you feel left out. Or looked down on. Just try your best. Try everything you can. And don't you worry what they tell themselves. When you're away. It just takes some time. Little girl, you're in the middle of the ride. Everything, everything will be just fine. Everything, everything will be all right, all right, all… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to Jimmy Eat World (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our Friday newbies include a trifecta of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, some Night Court nostalgia, Netflix's other He-Man drops a trailer, Amerian Horror Stories teases "Game Over" for Murder House, and Supergirl fans are all about making "Supercorp" canon. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Friday, August 20, 2021:

10. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15E01 Finds The Gang Reviewing 2020

9. Night Court: Some Memories of a Classic Sitcom's Enduring Legacy

8. Greg Berlanti & "Green" Arrow Convinced Stephen Amell to Return

7. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Trailer, Images Released

6. American Horror Stories Season Finale: "Game Over" for Murder House?

5. Lucifer Season 6: Netflix Celebrates The Final Season's Familiar Faces

4. Doctor Who Showrunner "Law" Ultimate British Fanboy Gatekeeping

3. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Olson Signals Season 15 Day 1 Start

2. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: A Return to Paddy's; Prank War?

1. Supergirl Fans Want Kara/Lena Supercorp Ship Canon; Game Night Debate

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Mike Richards is still in Jeopardy!, DC's Titans teases Starfire vs. Blackfire, WWE books a DJ, Supernatural star Jared Padalecki explains it all, and Elliot Page posts about The Umbrella Academy Season 3 filming:

Jeopardy! Host Mike Richards Called Out for Past Podcast Comments

Titans Season 3 E04 Promo: Starfire & Blackfire Not So Family-Friendly

WWE Books Khan for SummerSlam… as a DJ?

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Clarifies Jensen Ackles/Prequel Matter

The Umbrella Academy: Elliot Page Shares Short & Sweet Season 3 Update

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jimmy Eat World – The Middle (Official Music Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKsxPW6i3pM)