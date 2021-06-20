BCTV Daily Dispatch 20 June 2021: Star Trek: Disco; Rick and Morty

I've got one thing you'll understand. He's not what you'd call a glamorous man. Got one thing that's easily understood. He's the one they call… BCTV Daily Dispatch! Welcome back to our daily dose of some of the best things happening across the television landscape (and with some serious Devil horns being thrown out of respect to Mötley Crüe), as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar recently. Following that, we have the "BCTV Rewind" with a selection of curated articles more than worth your time that you may have missed the first time around. And because it's Saturday, it's time to take a look at "So What The F**k Is The World Watching" as Rick and Morty sees a global boost over the past 24 hours and we imagine Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige has a pretty big smile on his face right about now.

This time around, newbies include #SaveManifest, The Walking Dead going artistic, Rick and Morty & Soulja Boy offer a reminder, WWE SmackDown is a waste of time, and Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green discusses her three-season on-screen journey- now here's a look at the top ten:

10. Manifest Update: A Little Maze Magic? Netflix, WBTV Reportedly Talking

9. The Walking Dead: Artist Alex Maleev Honors Rick Grimes & Season 1

8. Doctor Who: Big Finish, Christopher Eccleston Team for More Adventures

7. Rick and Morty, Adult Swim & Soulja Boy Remind You Who Did It First

6. Hell's Kitchen Season 20 Preview: Blue Team Commits A Cardinal Sin

5. WWE Smackdown: A Waste of Time with No Direction or Purpose

4. Wellington Paranormal Trailer: "Shadows" Spinoff Hits The CW This July

3. Heels Creator Michael Waldron Discusses Amell/Ludwig, Sting & More

2. Star Trek: Discovery: Sonequa Martin-Green on Burnham's Captain Quest

1. Doctor Who: Mandip Gill Shares Jodie Whittaker's Birthday Mode Look

And here are a few more articles to add to your reading lists- including a SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff preview, Jersey Shore review, DC's Legends of Tomorrow & Batwoman previews, TNT running Titans, David Harbour talks Stranger Things 4, Heels offers a preview, Jack Black "plans" for Conan, Silk news, AEW Dynamite, Evil look-back, Game of Thrones & Arrested Development mash-up, and James Gunn checks in from Peacemaker:

The Patrick Star Show Showrunners Preview Series at Annecy Festival

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 E17: Angelina, The Burger Queen

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 E07 Preview: Will A Do-Over Save Sara?

TNT Airing Titans Season 1 Beginning July 12 Ahead of Season 3 Debut

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 17 Preview: Say Hello to Kate Kane, Circe

Stranger Things 4: David Harbour on Hopper's "Gandalf" Journey & More

Heels Preview: Crystal Reminds Ace Why She's Been His Biggest Fan

Conan: Jack Black's Final Ep Prep; Fav SDCC #ConanCon Cold Opens

Silk Reportedly Amazon-Bound; Watchmen EP Tom Spezialy As Showrunner

8 Things The Chadster Hated About AEW Dynamite 6/18/2021

Evil Creators Break Down Inspirations Behind Season 1 Episodes

Game of Thrones Season 1 Gets Arrested Development Mashup Recap

Peacemaker: James Gunn Live From Saturday Shoots; Porch Frog Returns

Now here's a look at what the world (46 markets, to be specific) has been watching over the last 24-hours, with Marvel Studios having a trifecta of shows in the top ten, Rick and Morty going strong heading into its Season 5 weekend, the #SaveManifest campaign having a global impact, and more:

1. Loki / 2. Game of Thrones / 3. Attack on Titan (進撃の巨人) / 4. WandaVision / 5. Stranger Things / 6. The Family Man / 7. Lucifer / 8. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier / 9. My Hero Academia / 10. The Handmaid's Tale / 11. The Flash / 12. Rick and Morty / 13. The Walking Dead / 14. La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) / 15. WWE Monday Night Raw / 16. The Blacklist / 17. Friends / 18. Mare of Easttown / 19. Manifest / 20. The Big Bang Theory

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.