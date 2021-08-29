BCTV Daily Dispatch 29 August 21: Cowboy Bebop/Lucifer Tag Team & More

Welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape we call the BCTV Daily Dispatch as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- including the WWE not making FOX & USA Network too happy topping the list. Our Sunday line-up of newbies include an unexpected Big Brother turn, "Impeachment" intros its ACS cast, Robert Rodriguez teases "Boba Fett", we offer our "schwiftiest" Rick and Morty Season 6 prediction yet, Marvel Studios & Disney+ reportedly eyeing "Werewolf by Night"-focused Halloween special, Days of our Lives goes "Beyond Salem", and a Lucifer–Cowboy Bebop "team-up" we didn't see coming. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Sunday, August 29, 2021:

10. Is Mr. Mime Really Ash's Mom's Boyfriend in the Pokémon Anime?

9. Big Brother Season 23 E22 Recap: Always Expecting The Unexpected

8. Impeachment: American Crime Story Teaser Introduces ACS Season Cast

7. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Film "Ending" & An "Oblivion" Tease?

6. The Book of Boba Fett EP Robert Rodriguez: Series "Way Over-Delivers"

5. Rick and Morty "Schwiftiest" Vid Has Us Concerned; Our S06 Prediction

4. Marvel, Disney+ Reportedly Casting Werewolf by Night Halloween Special

3. Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Trailer: Gloriously Campy & More!

2. Cowboy Bebop: Daniella Pineda, Lucifer Star Take On Faye Gatekeepers

1. WWE Is Reportedly In The Dog House With Both Of Its TV Networks

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order: Adventure Time takes us down to "Wizard City", Fear the Walking Dead star Colman Domingo talks FTWD & spinoffs, Constantine comes clean on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Buffy the Vampire Slayer gets some new prequel novels, and What If…? head writer A.C. Bradley discusses the third episode's dark turn;

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – HBO Max Releases "Wizard City" Teaser

Fear the Walking Dead: Colman Domingo S07 Producer; Pitched Spinoff

DC's Legends Of Tomorrow Season 6 E14 Preview: Constantine Comes Clean

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Spike/Drusilla Kick Off YA Prequel Novels

What If…? E03: Head Writer A.C. Bradley Breaks Down MCU's Dark Turn

