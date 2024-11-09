Posted in: D23, Disney+, Events, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: daredevil, spider-man, what if, X-Men '97

Bearded Magneto? Storm Wielding Mjölnir? Marvel/D23 Brasil Updates

Marvel Studios offered updates on Daredevil: Born Again, X-Men '97 Season 2, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and What If...? Season 3.

Heading into the start of November, Marvel Studios dropped a whole ton of intel on what it has coming up this year and in 2025 in terms of Disney+. In the extended trailer (which you can check out above), fans were treated to not just first looks but also release dates/windows. We're talking What If…? Season 3 on December 22nd, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on January 29, Ironheart on June 24, Eyes of Wakanda on August 6, Marvel Zombies in October 2025, and Wonder Man in December 2025. And let's not forget the live-action series that's been on everyone's radars since it was announced – Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again (hitting screens on March 4th). Taking the stage of Disney's D23 Brasil fan expo on Saturday, Marvel Television & Animation head Brad Winderbaum (and some guests) offered an update on a number of those projects – with Winderbaums noting that he sees streaming series as an excellent way to bring new aspects into the MCU (like the TVA and The Witch's Road).

"Daredevil: Born Again": Cox and D'Onofrio were in attendance, with Cox sharing that the new suit is "amazing," while D'Onofrio teased that Kingpin will be more complicated than viewers might remember – and that makes him as dangerous as ever ("terrifying").

"X-Men '97" Season 2: Images from the second season were shown – and yes, we are getting a bearded Magneto.

"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man": A clip was screened spotlighting Peter Parker in the middle of a smackdown between Doctor Strange and an alien -that would lead to that fateful spider bite that sets everything in motion.

"What If…?" Season 3: The eight-episode final season will include Anthony Mackie returning to voice Sam Wilson, aka Captain America. In addition, Storm will be making an appearance (wielding Mjolnir!), and footage was screened that included looks at Uatu (and a bunch of Watchers), Kahhori, White Vision, Ice Giant Loki, and more!

