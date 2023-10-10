Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: becky lynch, recaps, Tegan Nox, wrestling, WWE Raw

Becky Lynch, Tegan Nox Prove AEW No Match for WWE in Raw Title Bout

Becky Lynch and Tegan Nox serve a reminder of WWE's prowess, leaving Tony Khan's AEW miles behind!💥🏆 So unfair, isn't it, Tony Khan? 😂

Hoo boy, folks, The Chadster has just witnessed a WWE spectacle that sent shivers down his spine! Becky Lynch, also known as "The Man," defended the NXT Women's Championship against one of the most promising Superstars on the roster, Tegan Nox, on WWE Raw. Auughh man, it was so inspiring! 😲🙌 This glorious showdown, dear readers, was not just another wrestling match- it was a grand spectacle that pro wrestling needs. 😍👏

In serious yet respectful combat, the ladies demonstrated a level of athleticism that AEW wrestlers can only dream of.🌈💤. Becky Lynch, the demigod of WWE, conjured a striking performance, yet in victory, she did not bask alone. She lifted Nox and let the world acknowledge her as a rising phoenix 🔥🕊️. As any true champ would! Yes sir! Burrow this in your minds, dear readers, for you have witnessed a cardinal principle of WWE – they don't just make champions, they also make contenders. 🏆💪.

Of course, The Chadster needs to bring Tony Khan into this. Because Tony Khan is so jealous of this stuff, folks, he can't compete with it. He sees these women- strong, powerful, delivering championship-standard performances- and he trembles in his boots 😨👢. He sees something as classic and beautiful as the match that Becky Lynch and Tegan Nox put on, and he knows he'll never find anything to reach these heights on AEW.

Tony Khan, with his billionaire bucks 💰💰, can try to entice all the talents he wants to AEW, but he will never understand that the charm of WWE lies in the dedication of its athletes and the values of true wrestling. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. AEW is like a jester, mimicking the art but falling short of the soul.

Take the case of this very match. Okay, so Nox didn't win the title. That's not the point, though. What really matters is that even in defeat, she was made to look like a million bucks! She showcased her resilience and spirit. In WWE, even the "loss" is a win when performers project such powerful, crowd-pleasing performances. Meanwhile, in AEW, Tony Khan seems more focused on giving the crowd cheap theatrics than offering true wrestling. He doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Such a difference of approach, and dare The Chadster say, ethics.

In conclusion, the performance of Becky Lynch and Tegan Nox was a lesson to the wrestling world. It was legendary, it was epic, and it is an exemplar of what wrestling should be. AEW, Tony Khan, it's high time you accept it — this is a war you just cannot win. So just give up already, and let the pros play! 🤼♀️💁‍♂️👋

P.S. Tony, stop being obsessed with The Chadster and take care of your product. Maybe then, you might come up with something half as good as this! 😉💯

