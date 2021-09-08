Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk "Back to Work", Shares Image from Set

After suffering a health emergency on set while filming the sixth and final season of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's "Breaking Bad" spinoff prequel series earlier this summer, Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has been taking some much-needed downtime to rest and get himself back to health (and to hopefully understand just how much the world loves having Odenkirk in it for as long as humanly possible). But on Wednesday, Odenkirk tweeted some good news along with an in-the-makeup-chair image to let fans know that he's back to work and that he's "happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people."

Here's a look at Odenkirk's tweet from earlier today, where he also shows some love for "makeup pro" Cheri Montesanto for making him "not ugly for shooting":

Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting! pic.twitter.com/lTAfPg7dDp — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 8, 2021 Show Full Tweet

In a recent interview, writer, producer, & director Thomas Schnauz covered a number of topics that included what's ahead as well as a look at the series overall as it nears the end of its' run. Three highlights that stood out to us had to do with the final season- in particular, how the final season will be split & aired, "Gene Takovic's" fate, and if there will be more Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton).

On If the Season Will Be Broken Into Two Parts: "I don't know. Because of the COVID delays, and then Bob's heart attack and recovery, I have zero idea when or how the episodes will be aired. Everything with production is moving forward, steady but slow. We're filming scenes that don't involve Bob right now. I just finished editing my director's cut of episode 607, and I addressed some notes on my script for 611. I'm still waiting to hear the dates of when I'll prep and direct 611."

On How Much of "Gene Takovic's" Timeline Will Be Shown: "We will of course address Gene's future, but I'm not at liberty to say how much or how little will be in the show. We talked about it a ton when we were breaking the episodes, and all we writers can do is go with our gut about how much Gene we see. Everyone chimed in with thoughts, and Peter Gould had the ultimate choice, and I think he picked an amount that we're all happy with."

On Deciding when to bring Lalo Into the Series & If There's More of Him on the Way: "Season 5 felt really special to me. I just felt like we were clicking on all cylinders, and Tony Dalton was a big part of that. We certainly talked about bringing in the character Lalo as far back as season 1, but now with 20/20 hindsight, it feels he came in at the perfect time. I can't say if Lalo's role will be bigger or smaller in season 6, but he was certainly pissed off and a man on a mission in the season 5 finale."