Better Call Saul Isn't Done With Walt & Jesse Quite Yet: Bob Odenkirk

With only two episodes now left to go, viewers of Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul were left with a ton to unpack by the time the credits rolled on S06E11 "Breaking Bad" (Kim's alive?!). Of course, the obvious one was the appearance of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) & Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in a way that left Breaking Bad looking at the classic series in a different light. Well, here's hoping you haven't had your fill of Walt & Jesse because Odenkirk wants everyone to know that the duo's return is far from over.

Checking in with ABC's The View, Odenkirk was asked about what it was like having Cranston and Paul return for the episode, and that's when he dropped his ten-ton tease. "The truth is, it was just the start. There's more of them. The scenes that come up are powerful," Odenkirk shared. "I love that everybody thinks they're gonna show up. Then they see them, they go, 'Great. We did it — we saw them again!' I'm like, 'You never know what's gonna come next on our show.' So don't be sure you've seen the last — I'm telling you, you haven't."

And here's a look at the teaser for next week's Gilligan-written & directed penultimate episode, "Waterworks." And considering how this week's episode ended, we can only assume they're answering a call at the home Gene broke into. If you're looking for more than that, then check out our in-real-time thoughts & observations from "Breaking Bad" awaiting you below:

To honor that jaw-dropping reunion from S06E11 "Breaking Bad," we have some looks from behind the scenes of the episode, with Odenkirk, Cranston, Paul, Gilligan, and episode writer & director Thomas Schnauz.