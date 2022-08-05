Better Call Saul S06E12 Images All Gene; How Breaking Bad Reunion Fits

Based on how S06E11 "Breaking Bad" ended, it's not surprising that we might be spending a little more time with Walt (Bryan Cranston) & Jesse (Aaron Paul) when Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul returns on Monday for its penultimate episode. We have Gene (Odenkirk) ready to clean up a scam gone bad (because someone actually had a conscience) while Saul (Odenkirk) is checking out the story on a certain Chemistry teacher. But when it comes to the preview images for S06E12 "Waterworks," we're only getting two close-ups of Gene, leaving us feeling that there's going to be a whole lot going on ahead of the series finale. Here's a look at the images, followed by a look at how this week's big reunion works with what we've already known.

And for those of you looking to see how the scenes now shared between Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, check out the two videos below for a fuller appreciation of just how brilliantly Cranston and Paul's returns were handled:

Checking in with ABC's The View earlier this week, Odenkirk was asked about what it was like having Cranston and Paul return for the episode, and that's when he dropped his ten-ton tease. "The truth is, it was just the start. There's more of them. The scenes that come up are powerful," Odenkirk shared. "I love that everybody thinks they're gonna show up. Then they see them, they go, 'Great. We did it — we saw them again!' I'm like, 'You never know what's gonna come next on our show.' So don't be sure you've seen the last — I'm telling you, you haven't."

And here's a look at the teaser for next week's Gilligan-written & directed penultimate episode, "Waterworks." And considering how this week's episode ended, we can only assume they're answering a call at the home Gene broke into. If you're looking for more than that, then check out our in-real-time thoughts & observations from "Breaking Bad" awaiting you below:

To honor that jaw-dropping reunion from S06E11 "Breaking Bad," we have some looks from behind the scenes of the episode, with Odenkirk, Cranston, Paul, Gilligan, and episode writer & director Thomas Schnauz.