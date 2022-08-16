Better Call Saul, The Sandman, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

My mama told me when I was young, "We are all born superstars"/She rolled my hair and put my lipstick on in the glass of her boudoir/"There's nothing wrong with loving who you are," she said, "'Cause He made you perfect, babe/So hold your head up, girl, and you'll go far"/Listen to me when I say/I'm beautiful in my way 'cause God makes no mistakes/I'm on the right track, baby, I was born this way/Don't hide yourself in regret, just love yourself, and you're set/I'm on the right track, baby, I was born this way… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Lady Gaga & "Born This Way" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… just take a look! AMC's Better Call Saul finale makes the case for "Saul" and Breaking Bad being television's GOAT. We take a look at how Netflix's The Sandman S01E05 "24/7" changed from the page to the screen. The BBC has some free Doctor Who/David Tennant content to pass along to you this week… for free!

Plus, we look at the shows HBO/HBO Max's Casey Bloys listed as examples of "tentpole" series (Peacemaker, Dune, The Penguin & Green Lantern); FOX's The Masked Singer, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Amazon's The Boys, USA Network's WWE Raw, Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, BBC Three's Wreck, (now) Peacock's "John Wick" prequel event The Continental, Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Netflix's Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, HBO Max's Titans, Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem, Netflix's Stranger Things 4, Paramount+'s Evil, Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, and the end of The CW as we've come to know it. Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Tuesday, August 16, 2022:

Better Call Saul S06E13 "Saul Gone": His Name's McGill… James McGill

Peacemaker, Dune, The Penguin & Green Lantern are HBO Max IP Tentpoles

The Masked Singer S08: Will We Get a Rudy Giuliani Mask This Season?

Interview with the Vampire Teaser: Daniel Challenges Louis's Story

BBC to Stream New David Tennant Doctor Who, Free, Globally, This Week

The Boys Season 4 & Jensen Ackles: Are We Reading Too Much Into This?

WWE Raw Preview: US Title Match, Women's Tag Tournament, and Riddle

The Lord of the Rings: TROP Teaser: No One Is Safe; Explore Númenor

Wreck: BBC Three Horror Comedy Series Shares New Preview Images

Better Call Saul Team Offers Finale Insights; More Albuquerque Love

Doctor Who Star David Tennant Teasing More Familiar Faces Returning?

The Continental: John Wick Spinoff Now Landing at Peacock In 2023

She-Hulk Preview: Jennifer Walters Will Go Green So You Can Get Green

Better Call Saul "Saul Gone" Key Art Reminded Us That We're Not Ready

Guillermo del Toro Offers "Cabinet of Curiosities" Tour This October

Titans S04 Star Joseph Morgan: "Big Day of Secret Stuff Ahead" & More

Motherland: Fort Salem S03E08 "Petra's Favorite Pen" Thump, Thump…

Stranger Things 4: The Duffer Brothers on Going for Broke This Season

Evil Season 3 Finale Review: Demon Daze Ahead with Shyamalan Twist

The Orville: Penny Johnson Jerald on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Run

The Sandman Episode 5: How "24/7" Changed From Comics To Screen

The CW Era As We Know It Ending As Nexstar Confirms 75% Ownership Plan

