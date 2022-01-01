Betty White Had a Fan in Robert Redford: "I Had a Crush on Her, Too"

On Friday, the world said goodbye to beloved comedian Betty White. Several of her costars and friends have commented on the story sharing fond memories of the late actress. Among the tributes, Entertainment Weekly posted an interview that was supposed to run for her 100th birthday next month, and in it when asked what was on her bucket list, White responded simply, "Robert Redford" and mentioned him again in her interview.

"I wouldn't dare give myself advice — I'm too old! But seriously, the advice I'd give anyone at any age: Taste every moment. Don't take anything for granted," she said in the interview, right alongside answering "Robert Redford" for both inquiries about her bucket list and who to have a drink with.

Robert Redford commented on his memories of White as well as her comments from the interview in a statement to People Magazine. "She made us all laugh, including me," Redford, 85, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Betty lived life devoted to her craft and her love of animals. She made us all laugh, including me. I had a crush on her, too!"

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," White's agent Jeff Witjas said in a statement. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

In a previous interview, White explained her philosophy that getting older doesn't mean you have to get old. "Don't try to be young. Just open your mind. Stay interested in stuff. There are so many things I won't live long enough to find out about, but I'm still curious about them," offered White in an interview explaining the importance of opening oneself to new experiences no matter one's age. "You know people who are already saying, 'I'm going to be 30 – oh, what am I going to do?' Well, use that decade! Use them all!"