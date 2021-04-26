Black Lightning Season 4 E09 Preview: A Familiar Face & A Warning

With only hours to go until The CW's Black Lightning returns to our screens for the next chapter in the Arrowverse series' fourth and final season, the network has (finally!) released a small set of preview images for "The Book of Ruin: Chapter Four: Lyding." Now, if we had a dollar for every time Gambi (James Remar) was the voice of either reason or concern over an impending doom for the Pierces? Well, we would probably be typing this from our beach deck in Costa Rica. So it looks like now would be as good a time as any to rally the family (and welcome back some familiar faces) as the final battle to protect everything they've worked and sacrificed to achieve is about to begin.

Black Lightning Season 4, Episode 9 "The Book of Ruin: Chapter Four: Lyding": WARNINGS – Gambi (James Remar) warns the Pierce family of a possible crisis looming. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, Jordan Calloway and Chantal Thuy also star. The episode was written by J. Allen Brown and directed by Keesha Sharp

