Bobby Moynihan Talks Lightning Wolves, Fav Animated Series & More

Lightning Wolves creator and voice of Dingo, Bobby Moynihan, talked with me about the Comedy Central Animated series and the inspiration for the characters and hilarious villains. Moynihan is best known for his time on Saturday Night Live and recent role in NBC's Mr. Mayor as Jayden Kwapis. What some may not realize is how much Moynihan has done in animation and voice acting, with work done in Kid Cosmic, Batman: The Audio Adventures, Crank Yankers, Ducktales (2017-21) Loafy, and even We Bare Bears.

Moynihan and I discussed how it was for him to work in adult animation, his favorite animated shows of the past, his inspiration for certain aspects of the series, and more in the interview below. Lightning Wolves "Lightning Wolves" will launch on Friday, April 15 at 12pm ET across Comedy Central Animated YouTube and Comedy Central Animated Facebook, with weekly episode releases after that.

Lightning Wolves is a new 8-episode series that tells the story of a team of half-Wolf, half-humanoid creatures tasked with protecting the Omniverse from the sinister Keeper of Spells, Moom, and his EXTREMELY underwhelming group of lackeys. Wolfi-O, Wolfette, Wolfro, Manitoba, Dingo, and White Wolf must come together to form The LIGHTNING WOLVES, all while becoming better Wolf-people through communication, introspection, and of course, slowly spiraling out of control as they realize they are actually just TOYS and nothing really matters.

Lightning Wolves features voice talent from Moynihan, Eugene Cordero, Donald Faison, Sofia Gonzalez, Taran Killam, Will McLaughlin, Griffin Newman, Lennon Parham, Nicole Parker, Connor Ratliff, Ben Schwartz, Jimmi Simpson, and Cobie Smulders. Animation for the series is by LowBrow Studios. The series is produced by Big Breakfast, with Luke Kelly-Clyne, Kevin Healey, and Drew Buckley as executive producers, and Kids at Play, with Jason Berger and Amy Laslett as executive producers. Moynihan also acts as writer, director, and executive producer for the series.