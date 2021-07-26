Bob's Burgers Cast, Creative Share Season 12 Clips, Talk Movie Hopes

The Bob's Burgers 2021 San Diego Comic-Con@Home virtual panel featured producer Loren Bouchard, executive producer Nora Smith, as well as the cast themselves- including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy. Looking out for exciting information on exclusive footage regarding the upcoming 12th season, the future of the series, and that long-awaited Bob's Burgers movie dangled in the air as the panel commenced.

Bouchard occasionally introduced clips for the upcoming 12th season of Bob's Burgers, some still in the process of being fully animated and colorized. The first clip, fully colorized, involved Bob and Linda being delivered an odd floral arrangement that resembled a white dog, and of course, Linda fell in love with it (17:50 time marker in panel video down below). The second clip, evidently still under construction, focused on a car trip in Teddy's car as he and Bob had a hilarious back and forth about farting in the truck, meanwhile a big dummy head is strapped to the flatbed behind them (23:48 time marker in panel video down below). The third clip involves the complications of growing up and fear behind it all, with Gene freaking out about a single chest hair that has come in (26:01 time marker in panel video down below). An announcement came from Bouchard regarding the end of this 12th season, stating it will be a two-parter, that which will be "breaking some rules" by having many moments without dialogue and instead musical numbers will be placed in there.

Three fans of Bob's Burgers were able to join the virtual Comic-Con panel. The questions ranged from asking Roberts (Linda) about the "Sexy Parts" song from the episode featuring a certain high school reunion, ending with a hilarious answer and an August 20th date for the next album according to Bouchard. Other questions involved posing the possibility of who would be running the restaurant after Bob and the fun with movie references in episodes. Not much was said or hinted at about the future of the Bob's Burgers movie, but Bouchard promised fans that even though there still isn't a date, his "every waking moment is spent on the movie and it's coming. They have to put it out". In any case, the Bob's Burgers panel presented a fun look at cast interactions, funny looks inside future episodes, and the promises of more music.

