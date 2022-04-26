Bob's Burgers Season 12 E18 Review: Mystery Of Ginger & Nat's Limo

FOX's Bob's Burgers witnessed the return of one of my favorite characters, Nat, as she requires some assistance with a charity-based competition using limos and obstacles. Warning, some spoilers may be waiting ahead for you so make sure to watch the episode first and then come back if you don't want anything revealed to you. Otherwise, see you on the other side of this image break…

Bob's Burgers not only got Nat on this episode, we almost had an appearance of Linda's mysterious yet fantastically present friend, Ginger. I love the long-running joke of hearing about Ginger and Linda's antics and their friendship but never having truly seen her (except potentially in very quick flashbacks). I was hoping to witness the long-awaited arrival of Ginger, but I respect keeping it a funny secret from season to season. It was great seeing this small development for Linda in this episode of Bob's Burgers, specifically her realizing the potential for fun with those closest to her when she's unable to have that time with Ginger.

The competitions featured in the limo relay were awesome and made unique use of Bob and the kids. The Bob's Burgers writers did them justice with each thing they had to accomplish when helping Nat in the competition. Gene and Louise had some amazing old lady cosplay going on and lived out their extroverted dreams. Bob got into character and used his restaurant expertise to hold up the coffee and briefcase. The one that got to me was Tina'srole as someone going to prom and the eventual speech Bob made to her towards the end of this episode.

I'm used to seeing plenty of great parenting and family moments in Bob's Burgers, but the lovely way it is all approached never ceases to touch my heart and surprise me. The fear of potential loneliness and isolation is all too real for many people, but it's so obvious when you're a young teen. Tina's emotions weren't dismissed by Bob; instead, he gave her so much genuine advice and opinion in his speech outside the raceway's restroom. At times Bob may not know all the right words to say, but he ends up giving it his all no matter what. So much love and fun moments poured out from this episode of Bob's Burgers, making it a new addition to my list of series favorites.

Episode Store & Van Titles: "Take Me Out To The Ball Gown: Sporty Formal Wear" & "Dr. Weevil"

Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 18 "Clear and Present Ginger" Review by Brittney Bender 10 / 10 FOX's Bob's Burgers S12E18 "Clear and Present Ginger" was an episode containing multitudes of character development, laughter, and unabashed love for its characters and their unique qualities. Credits Network FOX