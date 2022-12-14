Bosch, Stargirl/Titans, McMahon, Wednesday & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Run-D.M.C. with "It's Tricky," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes the love for Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch rolling along, Vince McMahon reportedly wanting a WWE return even as his legal issues deeper, HBO Max's Station Eleven series creator Patrick Somerville sharing a teachable moment, DC's Stargirl & HBO Max Titans going to crossover route, Nicole Maines reprising Nia Nal/Dreamer for the ninth & final season of The CW's The Flash, Netflix's Wednesday breaking past 1B hours viewed in righteously quick time, and folks over at HBO Max's Our Flags Mean Death signal a filming wrap on the second season.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Bosch, Stargirl/Titans, McMahon, Wednesday & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: USA Network's WWE NXT/WWE Raw, Netflix's Warrior Nun, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, The CW's Gotham Knights, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Amazon's Good Omens 2, Hulu's How I Met Your Father, ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Paramount+'s Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, Apple TV+'s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Wednesday, December 14, 2022:

Roxanne Perez Ends Mandy Rose's NXT Women's Champ Run at 414 Days

Vince McMahon Plots Comeback as New Accusation Surfaces

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Wraps Amid Warner Bros. Discovery Fears

New NXT Tag Champs New Day Headline A New NXT Tonight On USA

Warrior Nun: Netflix Action-Drama Series Ending After 2 Seasons

Stargirl/Titans Crossover Is Either Happening or The Best Swerve Ever

WWE Raw: Three Takeaways from Last Night's Show and Video Highlights

Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Series Breaks 1 Billion Hours Viewed Barrier

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Maggie's "Greatest Weakness" Exploited

The Flash Season 9: Nicole Maines Set to Reprise Nia Nal/Dreamer

Gotham Knights Director Has Us Curious About Episode 9 Now

Rick and Morty: Some Final-ish S06 Finale Thoughts; Harmon, Marder BTS

Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Shares Pixilated Crowley, Aziraphale Looks

How I Met Your Father: Hilary Duff Confirms Season 2 Debut Next Month

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Update & Jensen Ackles, Katheryn Winnick BTS

Saturday Night Live Welcomes Austin Butler & Lizzo for Year-End Finale

Station Eleven: Patrick Somerville Shares Honest, Sobering Message

Wednesday Editor Jay Prychidny Talks Tim Burton, Jenna Ortega & More

Beavis and Butt-Head: The Yule Dumpster Fire Our Holidays So Deserve

Fraggle Rock Returning for Season 2: Diggs, Goldstein, DeBose & More

The Nevers/Westworld, Wednesday, Bosch & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

