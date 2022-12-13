New NXT Tag Champs New Day Headline A New NXT Tonight On USA

The New Day are already etched in stone as one of the greatest and most decorated tag teams in WWE history. While they certainly did not need any more hardware to solidify their greatness, that did not stop them from heading down to Orlando, Florida this past Saturday night and defeating Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championship at the NXT Deadline premium live event on Peacock. Now with them being Triple Crown Tag Team Champions, what will Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have their sights set on next? We will find out tonight on the USA Network.

After dominating WWE for nearly a decade now on both Raw and SmackDown, The New Day has arrived in NXT and wasted no time in winning the gold. Do they plan on this being a long stay, and which team or teams do they anticipate defending their titles against? We may get some of those answers tonight. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's show.

It's a New Day for NXT, yes it is. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods ride into NXT as conquering heroes after defeating Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Deadline. How will the Triple Crown Champions reshape the Tag Team division tonight? Catch The New Day tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Along with that, tonight we will see Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley take on Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in a tag team grudge match, a titanic battle between two of the brand's largest stars when Odyssey Jones battles Von Wagner, and we will see the debut of brand new star Lyra Valkyria tonight.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.