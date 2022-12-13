The Nevers/Westworld, Wednesday, Bosch & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In time or so I'm told/I'm just another soul for sale, oh well/The page is out of print/We are not permanent/We're temporary, temporary/Same old story/What if I say I'm not like the others?/What if I say I'm not just another one of your plays?/You're the pretender/What if I say that I'll never surrender… the BCTV Daily Dispatch? With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us the Foo Fighters with "The Pretender," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a lot of love to Amazon's Freevee & Bosch: Legacy for the series wrapping filming on its second season, Netflix's Wednesday & Jenna Ortega getting Golden Globe Awards nomination love, Dave Chappelle & Elon Musk getting the (dis)respect they deserve from the audience, Ryan Murphy & Evan Peters talking "Dahmer," Warner Bros. Discovery canceling HBO's The Nevers & pulling it from HBO Max (along with Westworld), and Paramount+'s Teen Wolf: The Movie dropping some images.

Teen Wolf: The Movie Shares Character Profile Posters, Preview Images

Wolf Pack Images Include Sarah Michelle Gellar's Kristin Ramsey & More

Quantum Leap: NBC Gives Raymond Lee-Starrer Season 2 Green Light

The Nevers Ends; Joss Whedon Series, Westworld Pulled From HBO Max

My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 11 "Dabi's Dance": Revelations & Returns

Frozen Head: Morbid's Alaina & Ash Hosting Wondery Podcast Series

WWE Raw Preview: Two Number One Contenders to Be Decided

Big Sky: Deadly Trails S03 Finale Filming Underway; Beau/Jenny Update

Sonic Prime Previews: Baby Eggman Battle & A Double-Crossing Thorn

CZW Joins Premier Streaming Network Launching in 2023

Dahmer: Peters Wants to "Explore the Light"; Murphy on LGBTQ Label

Witch Mountain: Bryce Dallas Howard Set to Lead Disney+ Pilot

We May Know Who Brock Lesnar Is Facing At WrestleMania This Year

Animaniacs: Rob Paulsen Answers Obvious Question About Series Ending

Which NXT Stars Are Most Likely To Be Called Up To WWE Next?

Game of Thrones: Kit Harington on Jon Snow Post-Finale: "He's Not OK"

Wednesday, Jenna Ortega Earn Golden Globes Noms; Rhea Seehorn Snubbed

Audience Dumps Free Speech All Over Dave Chappelle, Elon Musk: Report

Convenience Store Woman: Dark Satire Offers Kinder, Gentler Psychopath

Star Trek: Picard Season 3: Marina Sirtis Talks Troi, TNG, Dorn & More

Adult Swim Yule Log Takes Twisted Turn Into Casper Kelly Horror Film

