Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, MultiCon, BBC's Sherlock, Crunchyroll's Zenshu, AEW/WWE, HBO's The White Lotus, Max's Creature Commandos, Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, CBS's Watson, NBC's Night Court, Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Prime Video's Invincible, ABC's The Rookie, Gravity Falls/LA Wildfire Relief/Recovery, Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, Netflix's Zero Day, Family Guy/Seth MacFarlane, Netflix's Running Point, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, MultiCon, Sherlock, The White Lotus, Creature Commandos, The Wheel of Time, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Invincible, The Rookie, Gravity Falls, Bosch: Legacy, Yellowjackets, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, January 23, 2025:

SNL Read-Thru: Host/Musical Guest Timothée Chalamet, Cast Check-In

MultiCon LA Wildfires Benefit Event: Kevin Smith, Seth Green & More

Sherlock: Benedict Cumberbatch Sets High Bar For Any Possible Return

Zenshu Eps. 2 & 3 Continues The Wackiest Isekai's Comedy Streak

AEW Dynasty Invades Philly, More Spring Dates Announced

The White Lotus Renewed for Season 4 Ahead of Season 3 Return

Creature Commandos: Gunn Makes It Clear: "Victor's a Piece of S**t"

AEW Dynamite Preview: Tony Khan's Anti-Wrestling Assault on Knoxville

The Wheel of Time Season 3 Image Gallery Spotlights Some New Faces

Watson: Morris Chestnut-Starring Series Gets CBS Sneak Peeks (VIDEO)

Night Court Season 3 Ep. 7: "Rebound and Down" Preview Images Released

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Poster: Peter's Put to The Test

SNL 50 Midweek: For Timothée Chalamet, Teamwork Makes The Dream Work

Invincible Announces 9 Big Names Joining Season 3 Voice Cast

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 3 New Images; S07E04: "Darkness Falling" Promo

Gravity Falls Team Brings In Big Money for LA Wildfire Relief/Recovery

Bosch: Legacy Final Season Hits March 27th; Teaser Honors Detective

Yellowjackets Season 3 Trailer: More Than Secrets Will Be Spilled

Zero Day Trailer: De Niro's Former POTUS Investigates a Cyberattack

Family Guy: Seth MacFarlane "Insists Upon" Sharing Classic Line Origin

Running Point: Netflix Previews New Basketball Comedy with Kate Hudson

