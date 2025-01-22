Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Games, Movies, TV | Tagged: kevin smith, multicon, seth green

MultiCon LA Wildfires Benefit Event: Kevin Smith, Seth Green & More

Here's what you need to know about MultiCon, a fan event on Feb. 22 that will help raise funds for LA wildfire relief and recovery.

As firefighters and first responders continue fighting the good fight against the Southern California windstorms and wildfires, the geek community has been stepping up in some big ways when it comes to recovery and relief efforts. Earlier today, Multihouse and Bond Companies announced that the day-long MultiCon – a wildfire benefit for United Way of Greater Los Angeles – is set to hit The Preserve L.A. on February 22. With the organizers providing complimentary tickets, autographs, and pictures to first responders and those displaced by the wildfires, here's a look at what you need to know:

When Does MultiCon Take Place? MultiCon takes place on Saturday, February 22, at The Preserve L.A.

Where Are the Funds Raised by MultiCon Going? The United Way of Greater Los Angeles

Who's Set to Attend MultiCon? Though the lineup is expected to change between now and the event, so far, we have Kevin Smith (Clerks), David Dastmalchian (Late Night With the Devil), Seth Green (Family Guy, Robot Chicken), Rob Liefeld (Creator of Deadpool, Cable, X Force and more), Jackie Tohn (Nobody Want This, Glow), Daniel Logan (Star Wars), Yuri Lowenthal ("Marvel's Spider-Man" games, Naruto), Tara Platt (Naruto, League of Legends), Isaac Robinson Smith (X-Men 97), Monique Coleman (High School Musical), and KayCee Stroh (High School Musical).

What Else Can We Expect at MultiCon?

Media personalities Greg Alba (Reel Rejects), Coy Jandreau (DC Official Podcast/Reel Rejects), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Katcy Stephan (Variety), Juju Green aka Straw Hat Goofy, Erik "DoA: Lonnquist , Ben Watts, and more are set to host exclusive panels with famous faces being paired up for the first time.

(Reel Rejects), (DC Official Podcast/Reel Rejects), (Collider), (Variety), aka Straw Hat Goofy, , Ben Watts, and more are set to host exclusive panels with famous faces being paired up for the first time. In addition, fans can make donations for chances to meet some of the famous faces taking part for autographs and photos – with all monies raised going to the United Way of Greater Los Angeles.

– with all monies raised going to the United Way of Greater Los Angeles. To wrap up the event, Dimi will host a Nerd Dance Party, which will feature special guest performances.

Will MultiCon Have a "Silent Auction"? Yup! Whether attending the event or checking it out virtually, fans will have a chance to donate for tickets to bid on a number of items – including tickets to a Papa Roach concert anywhere in the world (with travel and accommodations covered by Papa Roach/New Noize Records), Conan O'Brien-autographed items, and more.

How Do I Get Tickets for MultiCon? General admission tickets start at $35, and VIP tickets are $100 (and those are now available for purchase).

What If Can't Attend MultiCon In Person? Twitch and YouTube will have concurrent livestreams available to virtual global attendees.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!