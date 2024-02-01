Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, Batman: Caped Crusader, bctv daily dispatch, Bosch, buffy the vampire slayer, community, dcu, james gunn, snl, taylor swift, The Rookie, travis kelce

Buffy/Angel, Community, DCU Anniversary & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Community, Buffy, Batman: Caped Crusader, James Gunn/DCU, Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift, SNL, The Rookie & more!

Article Summary Community movie script update, Donald Glover in the loop

Bruce Timm discredits Batman: Caped Crusader rumor

Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz on Buffy's "The Prom"

James Gunn marks DCU's anniversary with slate status

With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Peacock's Community: The Movie, Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader, James Gunn/DCU, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Stephen Chow, Among Us, "Bosch" Universe, ABC's Abbott Elementary, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, ABC's The Rookie, RFK Jr./Donald Trump, Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect, Disney+'s Percy Jackson and The Olympians, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Community, Batman: Caped Crusader, James Gunn/DCU, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift, "Bosch" Universe, Avatar: The Last Airbender, SNL, The Rookie, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, February 1, 2024:

Saturday Night Live Checks-In with Ayo Edebiri During SNL Read-Thru

Community Update: Donald Glover "Told That The Script Was Done"

Batman: Bruce Timm Shuts Down Kevin Conroy/"Caped Crusader" Report

James Gunn Updates DC Studios' DCU Slate Post-SAG-AFTRA/WGA Strikes

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz Reflect on "The Prom"

We Tried Out The Sandbox VR Squid Game Experience

Travis Kelce, Pat McAfee Talk Taylor Swift; NFL Still Standing

AEW Dynamite Preview: Dealer's Choice for Strickland and Page

Hong Kong Comedy Legend Stephen Chow Producing Online Mini-Dramas

Among Us Animated Series "Progressing Nicely"; Preview Image Released

James Gunn Celebrates DC Studios Slate Anniversary, Offers DCU Update

Bosch: Det. Renée Ballard Returns in Michael Connelly's "The Waiting"

Abbott Elementary Season 3 Official Trailer: Class Is Back In Session

Avatar: The Last Airbender Mini-Teasers Shine Spotlight on Sokka, Zuko

Saturday Night Live Midweek Sketch: Ayo Edebiri Offers SNL Pep Talk

Happy BDay, "Gods and Monsters"! DC Studios Series – One Year Later

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Filming This Summer; "Maybe 2025": Moss

The Rookie Season 6 Trailer: Wedding Plans, Bank Robbers & More

RFK Jr. Doesn't Think His Marriage Would Survive Being Donald Trump VP

Umbrella Academy, Squid Game, Cobra Kai & More: Next on Netflix 2024

Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect Podcast Series Set to Launch

Percy Jackson and The Olympians Season Finale Honors Lance Reddick

Section 31, Westworld, Taylor Swift/NFL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!