Buffy/Angel, Countdown, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Angel, WWE's WrestleMania 2026, SYFY's Revival, Prime Video's Criminal, FX's The Beauty, Prime Video's Ballard, Prime Video's Countdown, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Netflix's The Secret of Secrets, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025, SYFY's The Ark, BBC's Small Prophets, BBC's The Reluctant Vampire, BBC's Ann Droid, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Smosh's Olivia Sui, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, May 23, 2025:

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars S10E04 Preview: Behind "The Eight Ball"

Buffy Revival Series Has Us Thinking About Angel S05E11: "Damage"

WrestleMania 2026 Reportedly Ditches New Orleans for Las Vegas Again

Revival, Criminal & The Beauty: 3 Series Adapts on BCTV's Radar

Ballard Date Announcement Teaser: "Bosch" Spinoff Set for July 9th

Countdown: Prime Video Gives Jensen Ackles Series "The Boys" Treatment

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E04 Clip: The Dama Makes It Personal

The Secret of Secrets: Dan Brown's Robert Langdon Set for Netflix

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17: The Gang's Looking Cheesy

AEW Dynamite Doubles Down on Disrespect Before Double or Nothing

Rick and Morty Season 8 Preview: Summer Is NOT Having a Good Day

Why Stephen Colbert Announced His DC Comics Cameo A Month in Advance

Criminal Minds: Evolution – [SPOILER] Returns in "Time to Say Goodbye"

Crunchyroll, Discord Launch New My Hero Academia Digital Collectibles

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 Streaming Live Worldwide This Sunday

The Ark Has "Brand-New Destiny" Beginning with Season 3: Dean Devlin

Small Prophets: MacKenzie Crook, Michael Palin Set for New BBC Sitcom

Countdown, Reacher Season 4, South Park & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Reluctant Vampire: Lenny Rush to Star in BBC Supernatural Sitcom

Ann Droid: Cunk's Diane Morgan to Play Awkward Robot in BBC Sitcom

Doctor Who: Anita Dobson on Season 2 Finale, Rani/Mrs. Flood Dynamic

Smosh Star Olivia Sui on Celebrating 10 Years with Comedy Troupe

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10: Let's Look at Bracket 1, Shall We?

