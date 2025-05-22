Posted in: Anime, Collectibles, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: my hero academia

Crunchyroll, Discord Launch New My Hero Academia Digital Collectibles

Crunchyroll and Discord are offering My Hero Academia digital collectibles on Discord, ahead of the upcoming Anime Awards this Sunday.

Article Summary Crunchyroll and Discord launch My Hero Academia digital collectibles for user profiles worldwide.

Fans can customize Discord profiles with Avatar Decorations and Effects inspired by iconic MHA characters.

The collection comes ahead of the 2025 Anime Awards, where My Hero Academia is nominated for top honors.

My Hero Academia's final season premieres Fall 2025 on Crunchyroll; all seasons are now available for streaming.

Crunchyroll and Discord are teaming up to bring the beloved series My Hero Academia to the Discord platform for their first-ever anime-collaboration profile collection. Starting today, users across North America, LATAM, EMEA, and ANZ can level up their profiles and showcase their fandom in new ways.

The hit anime is based on the popular comics by Kohei Horikoshi. It is set in a world where about 80% of the population has a superpowered Quirk. Heroes protect people and society from accidents, disasters, and villains—criminals who use their Quirks for evil. The story of Izuku Midoriya and his classmates at U.A. High School and their growth, fights, and friendship unfolds as they aim to become heroes. The anime series will release its eighth and final season in Fall 2025.

The long-running, fan-favorite anime series continues to captivate fans worldwide as one of the best superhero series in the world. This collaboration is a perfect fit for the Discord community, just in time for My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON, featuring the epic showdown between Deku and Shigaraki, premiering October 2025 on Crunchyroll. Fans can gear up with eight Avatar Decorations Profile Effects, and three Profile Effects inspired by iconic characters and their Quirks — Izuku Midoriya (Deku), Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, All Might, Tomura Shigaraki, and more.

"My Hero Academia follows the incredible adventures of a group of friends as they fight together against all odds," said Anna Songco Adamian, VP of Global Consumer Products at Crunchyroll. "Now, through this collaboration with Discord, users can level up to display their inner hero, just in time for the anime's epic final season."

The My Hero Academia Shop Collection on Discord launches ahead of the 2025 Anime Awards on May 25, 2025, giving fans powerful new ways to show their love for the series during one of anime's biggest weekends. My Hero Academia is nominated for the Film of the Year (My Hero Academia: You're Next) and Best Continuing Series (My Hero Academia Season 7)

Fans can now stream all seasons of My Hero Academia on Crunchyroll.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!