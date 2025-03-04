Posted in: Music, NBC, Peacock, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Chappell Roan, saturday night live, snl

Chappell Roan Confirms "The Giver" Set to Deliver on March 13th

Chappell Roan took to social media to confirm that her newest single "The Giver" would be released on March 13th, at 8 pm ET.

Okay, let's get the important part out of the way first. Singing and songwriting powerhouse Chappell Roan announced today that her country music-fueled single "The Giver" (done in collaboration with producer Dan Nigro) would be going live on March 13th at 8 pm ET. How is Bleeding Cool and NBC's Saturday Night Live connected to all of those? It was back in November 2024 when Roan was the musical guest on SNL (with host John Mulaney) when the single was first unveiled publically – after Roan posted images of five Polaroids with one word on each image – reading "She Gets The Job Done." Before noting that what we were seeing in the images was their merch, Roan wrote, "This is a clue. Just let that sink in." Before the weekend hit, we speculated that could mean Roan debuting a new track during SNL – and we were right. Following up an amazing, season-bar-setting performance of "Pink Pony Club," Roan rolled out the new track – which takes Roan's vocals in some truly creative directions. Oh, and the song f***ing rocks, by the way. Well, SNL – as it usually does – posted the performance on YouTube. And since we were up covering SNL and had a feeling new music would be coming, we ran an article with the video. That is, until the video of the performance was taken down – but not before some fans were able to help themselves to some audio from it.

"The Giver ☆ OUT 8pm et 3.13,' Roan began the caption to her Instagram posting, officially confirming when the track would drop. "[Dan Nigro] and I wrote this together and it was so fun!!! We've never done a country song and I have such a special place in my heart for country music. I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bon fires, grocery stores and karaoke bars. Many people have asked if this means I'm making a country album??? My answer is.. hmm right now I'm just making songs that make me feel happy and fun and The Giver is my take on cuntry xoxo may the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for yall *✲☆⋆"

