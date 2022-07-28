CM Punk Calls Michael Cole a Coward, Bootlicker for On-Air Statements

CM Punk had some harsh words for Michael Cole and anyone else in WWE willing to disparage talent like Sasha Banks and Naomi for standing up for themselves. In an interview with the Absolute Geek podcast, as transcribed by Wrestling Inc., Punk unleashed on WWE for hypocritical treatment in bashing wrestlers who walk out on the company.

When Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE Raw in frustration for the booking of the women's tag team championships. Over the course of the week, WWE on-air talent bashed the pair, likely at the instruction of management, culminating in Cole announcing their suspension on Smackdown, saying:

Sasha Banks and Naomi let us all down. Their actions disappointed millions of WWE fans, and their fellow superstars. So because of what Sasha and Naomi did this past Monday night, they have been suspended indefinitely.

CM Punk had the following to say about that:

I'll put it to you like this – people are going to be real fu—g mad about this, but f–k it. Mercedes [Sasha Banks] and Trinity [Naomi] leave, and they announce on SmackDown that 'Gosh darn, we're so disappointed in them, they really let our fans down.' Brock [Lesnar] splits, comes back obviously, I think he worked the show [SmackDown], but where was Michael Cole saying 'Man, Brock Lesnar really let these fans down?' I walked out, they went on TV and they called me a quitter. What's changed? What's the difference? You're gonna attack these two poor f—-ing women because they kinda had enough and walked? They got bigger balls than everybody there. So what's changed, you know? There's nothing much that's changed. There's people that talk about it and there's people that do it. The people who lick the boots and have the audacity to go on live television and say that about those two women? They're f—-ng cowards and bootlickers. That s–t is ridiculous. Why didn't they do it for Brock? They did it for me, you know? I don't know, it's none of my business.

Personally, The Chadtser thinks CM Punk is being really unfair to bootlickers. Vince McMahon worked really hard to build WWE into the global powerhouse it is today. Maybe people want to lick his boots of their own free will? If given the opportunity, The Chadster would jump at the chance to lick Vince McMahon's boots, and The Chadster would be proud of it. Michael Cole had the guts to do what needed to be done and he should be celebrated for it, not disparaged.

On the other hand, Punk did offer a glimmer of hope for people like The Chadster who are absolutely devastated that Mr. McMahon was forced out of his role as CEO of WWE. According to Punk, McMahon might continue to run things behind the scenes.

You think because he [McMahon] tweeted that 'I'm retired' that he's not going to be hands-on, and he's not gonna [run the show]?. Sure, we all are [hopeful of a change], but I don't think the structure there…what's the word I'm looking for… I don't think the culture there changes. At all. I think it is what it is.

CM Punk is still upset because WWE called it like it is: he took his ball and went home. Then, all those years later, he literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back when he signed with AEW.

After everything Vince McMahon had done for him?! If anything is cowardly, it's refusing to lick Vince McMahon's boots out of respect for everything he's done for the wrestling business, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!