Cody Rhodes Now Ranked #1 Contender for AEW World Championship

AEW has released an update to their rankings, and Cody Rhodes is now the number one contender for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. There's just one problem though. Cody isn't allowed to compete for the title per stipulation since losing his opportunity against Chris Jericho when his then-friend MJF threw in the towel. Behind Rhodes, who has a 7-1 record this year, in contention for Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship are Chris Jericho at number 2 with a 0-1 record, Kenny Omega at number 3 with a 3-0 record, Jake Hager at number 4 with a 4-1 record, and Lance Archer at number 5 with a 3-0 record.

Having Rhodes, who can't compete for the title, in the top spot may seem strange, but Rhodes is currently competing in the TNT Championship tournament, so a lot can happen between now and AEW's next title feud. One potential outcome is that Cody could be defeated by Lance Archer, sending Cody back down the charts and helping Archer gain ground from his #5 spot, especially if he continues to be undefeated.

AEW Women's Championship Rankings Have Been Updated

In the women's division, Hikaru Shida is now ranked number 1 with a 7-1 record for a shot against champion Nyla Rose and coming off a memorable match with Britt Baker earlier this month. Shida is followed by Kris Statlander, with a 2-3 record, at number two. Yuka Sakazaki is ranked third with a 1-1 record, with Baker in fourth with a 3-3 record followed by former champion Riho, also with a 3-3 record, in fifth place.

Tag Team Championship Rankings Have Been Updated

The Dark Order's Evil Uno and Stu Grayson lead the tag team division with an impressive 5-0 record that seems to have come out of nowhere. Other contenders for Kenny Omega and Hangman Page's championships include the Young Bucks at number two with a 2-2 record and the Best Friends at number three with a 4-3 record. Inaugural champs SCU take fourth place with a 2-3 record followed by the Lucha Bros in fifth place with a 1-2 record. These rankings could change quickly as these teams vie for the AEW Tag Team Championships, currently held by a team that seems set to implode at any moment.

AEW Dynamite airs tonight on TNT at 8 PM Eastern time. You can see what to expect from tonight's show, including two TNT Championship tournament matches, here.