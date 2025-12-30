Community, The X-Files, Stranger Things 5 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, December 30th, 2025:

Stranger Things 5 & CBS News: 2 Bad Tastes That Taste Worse Together

Will Trent Season 4 Ep. 2: "Love Takes Time" Overview Has Us Worried

The Rookie Season 8 Teaser, S08E02: "Fast Andy" Overview Released

The Last of Us: Danny Ramirez's Manny Being Recast for Season 3

Community Director Offers Insights Into Chevy Chase/N-Word Incident

Avengers: Doomsday Star Says The Film Is "Monumental"

RuPaul's Drag Race: Check Out the First 10 Minutes of Season 18

The Beauty Key Art Banner Poster: Innovation Has Never Been Hotter

WWE Raw Preview: Safe Viewing for Both Humans and Raccoons Alike

Memory of a Killer: FOX Drops Trailer for Patrick Dempsey Thriller

The X-Files For Free: Pluto TV Announces Dedicated Channel for Series

The X-Files Before "Black Panther 3": Ryan Coogler "Hyped" for Revival

It's Malcolm in the Middle (Again) in "Life's Still Unfair" Trailer

Nature Valley Brought Back Peanut Butter Boppers for Stranger Things

Doctor Who: Big Finish Rolls Out Free Thirteenth Doctor Audio Drama

The Tubes On Disc: TV Physical Media News Of The Week

Stranger Things 5: Hawke on Schnapp, Robin/Will LGBTQ Bond & More

Peter Capaldi & The Curse Of Doctor Who- Daily LITG 29th December 2025

Point Break Legacy TV Series Sequel in Works from AMC, Kalstein, Alcon

