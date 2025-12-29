Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, peter capaldi

Peter Capaldi & The Curse Of Doctor Who- Daily LITG 29th December 2025

Peter Capaldi And The Curse Of Doctor Who was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Peter Capaldi’s Doctor Who legacy explores both triumphs and career challenges after leaving the TARDIS

Daily highlights from Bleeding Cool, including top pop culture, TV, comics, and collectibles stories

LITG historic countdown covers Doctor Who, comics, pop culture trends, and major entertainment news

Celebrating comic industry birthdays, with an open invite for creators to share their special day

Peter Capaldi And The Curse Of Doctor Who was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Peter Capaldi And The Curse Of Doctor Who and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Doctor Who tragedy

LITG two years ago, The Top Ten Best Selling Comics

LITG three years ago, Flash Season 9 Trailer

LITG four years ago, Tom Hardy Must Be Sony's Only Venom

LITG five years ago, Zack Snyder and Pokémon GO

LITG seven years ago, death came to Vikings

And Marvel began showing its 2020 vision.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Dave McKean, filmmaker and comic creator of Cages, Arkham Asylum, The Black Dog.

filmmaker and comic creator of Cages, Arkham Asylum, The Black Dog. Will Morgan, former owner of 30th Century Comics.

former owner of 30th Century Comics. Matt Bowers , artist on Memphis and Like Father Like Daughter.

, artist on Memphis and Like Father Like Daughter. Ryan Aleong, Special Projects Manager at Paradise Comics.

Special Projects Manager at Paradise Comics. Rick Ketcham , comic book inker and editor on Runaways, New X-Men, New Excalibur, Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

, comic book inker and editor on Runaways, New X-Men, New Excalibur, Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Vincent Ferrante, publisher of Monarch Comics.

publisher of Monarch Comics. Former Marvel editor Barry Dutter.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!