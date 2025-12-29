Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, peter capaldi
Peter Capaldi & The Curse Of Doctor Who- Daily LITG 29th December 2025
Peter Capaldi And The Curse Of Doctor Who was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Peter Capaldi’s Doctor Who legacy explores both triumphs and career challenges after leaving the TARDIS
- Daily highlights from Bleeding Cool, including top pop culture, TV, comics, and collectibles stories
- LITG historic countdown covers Doctor Who, comics, pop culture trends, and major entertainment news
- Celebrating comic industry birthdays, with an open invite for creators to share their special day
Peter Capaldi And The Curse Of Doctor Who was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Peter Capaldi And The Curse Of Doctor Who and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Doctor Who: For Capaldi, Playing The Doctor Was Double-Edged Sword
- Ultimate Endgame #1 Preview: Maker's Return, Heroes' Last Stand
- Limited Edition Transformers Ultra Magnus Coming Soon from threezero
- Panoptyca: Idle RPG Manager Has Been Released For Free On Steam
- Stranger Things 5: The Only Problem with Will's Coming-Out Moment? You
- Community Cast, Dan Harmon All Passed on Chevy Chase Doc: Director
- Paramount Undercuts Its Netflix Argument Moving "Avatar" Film to P
- The Housemaid Director Says He Wanted to Trick Fans
- A Grammy Celebration of Latin Music: A Guide to Tonight's CBS Special
- Robert Crumb And Roberta Gregory in Fantagraphics March 2026 Solicits
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Dynamite Harley Quinn X Elvira Blind Bags Packed Better Than Endgame
- Erotech #4 In SHP Comics' March 2026 Solicits
- Seth's Palookaville #25 in Drawn And Quarterly April 2026 Solicits
- Joseph Schmalke's Latest In Midnight Factory's March 2026 Solicits
- DC Super Hero Girls High School Reunion by Shea Fontana & Yancey Labat
- Apex: A Rock Climber in The Daily LITG, 28th of December, 2025
LITG one year ago, Doctor Who tragedy
- Doctor Who: Is The Fifteenth Doctor's Ongoing Tragedy Too Much?
- Superman III Lands At McFarlane Toys with Platinum Edition Release
- Path Of Exile 2 Reveals First Early Access Update
- The Rookie Passes the Baton For Season 7; Happy Holidays From The Cast
- The Rookie Releases More Season 7 BTS Looks; Jones on Grey's Promotion
- The Big Bad Of Gotham Revealed In Batman #156 (Spoilers)
- Cobra Kai Composers Talk Season 6 Part 3, "Final Fantasy" Inspiration
- Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- xXx: Return of Xander Cage Star on the Status of Another Installment
- Pokémon GO Announces January 2025 Raids & Events
- Guy Delisle's Muybridge in Drawn & Quarterly March 2025 Solicits
- Greg & Fake's Santos Sisters in Fantagraphics' March 2025 Solicits
- Mike Baron's Private American in Antarctic Press' March 2025 Solicits
- The Rookie Season 7 in The Daily LITG, 28th December 2024
LITG two years ago, The Top Ten Best Selling Comics
- The Ten Best Selling Comics In Comic Stores Of 2023
- Gossip- Why Is DC Comics Not Publishing An Aquaman Comic Right Now?
- Ram V's Run On Detective Comics Will End With #1089
- Community: Joel McHale on William Shatner's One-Sided Beef With Him
- A New Home For Marvel's Mutants In Today's X-Men Comics (XSpoilers)
- Marvel's Timeless Shows Days Of Future Yet To Come (Spoilers)
- Which Of These Will Marvel Comics Kill Off in 2024's Blood Hunt?
- Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Ends DCEU With A Trivial Mid-Credit Scene
- Pepe Larraz's Designs For Iron Man's Mysterium Armour
- Pokemon TCG Japan Previews New Squirtle Illustration Rare
- Amano Jaku's A-Do Vol 1 in Kodansha's Manga March 2024 Solicits
- My Mate Is A Feline Gentlemen in Yen Press Manga March 2024 Solicits
- One Piece's 105th Piece in Viz Media March 2024 Solicits
- Fantagraphics Buys Rights To Santiago Cohen's Secrets Of A Lost Diary
- The X-Men's New Home in The Daily LITG, 28th of December, 2023
LITG three years ago, Flash Season 9 Trailer
- The Flash Season 9 Trailer Non-Drop Start of The CW/Nexstar Rebrand?
- The Return Of Jason Oakey, 30 Years Later, in Miracleman #3 (Spoilers)
- Who's Who In Today's Timeless 2022 #1? (Spoilers)
- Ike Perlmutter's Justice League Frees Its First Prisoner
- Buffy: David Boreanaz on Meeting Sarah Michelle Gellar For First Time
- Will Crown Zenith Be The Best Pokemon TCG Set Of All Time?
- Today, The X-Terminators Fight For The Cause Of Bathroom Privacy
- Star Wars: Mark Hamill's Not a Fan of Holiday Special Ep. III Idea
- Pokemon GO Announces January 2023 Content Including New Shinies
- Pokemon TCG 2022 End-Of-Year List: Top Sword & Shield-Era Sets
- Does Timeless Predict How Dark Web Leads To The Fall Of X? (Spoilers)
- Morgan Red, Confirmed As The Deadliest, Tastiest New Mutant Of All
- Remembering Stan Lee, Who Would Have Been 100 Today
- Burning Man #1 Offers Bad Idea All-In Sticker Owners Exclusive Comic
- Forgetting Superman In The Daily LITG 28th December 2022
LITG four years ago, Tom Hardy Must Be Sony's Only Venom
- Spider-Man: No Way Home: Mid-Credit Scene Shows Sony Doesn't Get It
- Bad Idea Comics Offers Collectors an "Invisible" Slabbed Comic
- Doctor Who Star David Tennant Supports NHS Renationalizing Efforts
- Avengers Vs Eternals Vs X-Men -Marvel Judgment Day Confirmed For 2022
- Misgendering In DC Comics Today – Teen Titans Academy & Action Comics
- Did Bendis Research Justice League #70 With This ScreenRant Listicle?
- McFarlane Toys Reveals DC Comics Endless Winter Build-A-Figure Wave
- Comic Creator Ryan "Bode" Bodenheim Dies, Aged 44. RIP
- The Break-Up Of Poison Ivy And Harley Quinn (Spoilers, I Suppose)
- Don't Look Up: Changing The Perception of Scientists & Righteous Anger
- The Rise Of Arkham Tower In Gotham – Not Quite As Complete Now?
- Comic Book Legal Defense Fund Appeals For 2022 Over Banned Comics
- Dan Mora Creates A Once & Future & Batman Crossover, Today
- Brian Bendis Continues Superhero Poop Obsession In Justice League #70
- Comic Folks Remember Ryan "Bode" Bodenheim, Who Died Last Week
- Tom Hardy Must Be Sony's Only Venom- Daily LITG, December 28th 2021
LITG five years ago, Zack Snyder and Pokémon GO
- WB Executives: Zack Snyder's Justice League is a Storytelling Dead-End
- The Unreleased Unova Starter Pokémon Shinies In Pokémon GO
- Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan Offers Season 2 Production Update
- Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Talks Filming "Revolution of the Daleks"
- Riverdale Season 5: Archie, Betty & Jughead Heading Back to School?
- The Boys 2021 C*ntdown: A Look at Congresswoman Neuman's Leftovers
- Gemma Arterton Took Quantum of Solace Role to Pay Off Her Student Loan
- Spider-Mans Dons His Classic Suit with New Hot Toys Figure
- You Have 20 Pages Of Superhero Comics…
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland's Update on Jerry Made Our Holidays
- Wrestle Away Other Bidders To Win A Love and Rockets Original Page
- Bidders Take Aim At Original Art For Chris Delara's Robyn Hood Cover
- Dawn Of X Comics Get Over-Sized Hardcovers – Marauders and Excalibur
- Loki Gets An Omnibus Series, And Others, For 2021
- America Celebrates Kamala Harris Coloring Book From Antarctic Press
- A New Uncle Scrooge #1 From IDW For 2021?
- Vietnam Horror – Behemoth Comics March 2021 Solicitations
- Rick And Morty: Jerryboree in Oni Press March 2021 Solicitations
- Preview Of Ram V's Catwoman and Swamp Thing in 2021
- Pirates Anne Bonny and Mary Read Get A Graphic Novel, Tell No Tales
- Image Sends Free Spawn #314 Black and White Variants To Comic Stores
- Tolkien Vs Chicago in Tim Seeley and Freddie Williams II's Bequest
LITG six years ago, Akira was being uncovered
And Marvel #1 was being teased, long before a certain pandemic delay.
- "League Of Legends" Player Maria "Remilia" Creveling Has Passed Away
- Someone Found The Long-Lost "Akira" Prototype From SEGA
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- First Look at Marvel #1 by Alex Ross, Steve Rude and Frank Espinosa
- Was Cats as bad as everyone says? Let's take a look!
- "The Mandalorian": The Force Is Strong with The Baby Yoda Cocktail
- Predator Builds His Ranks with Two New Figures from NECA [Teaser]
- When Jim Steranko, Neal Adams or Al Williamson Could Have Drawn a Stan Lee Silver Surfer Graphic Novel – The Jim Shooter Files
- Thor Doesn't Seem to Be Enjoying Retirement in Thor #1 [Preview]
- Keanu Reeves is a Badass Cyberpunk Rockstar with McFarlane Toys
LITG seven years ago, death came to Vikings
And Marvel began showing its 2020 vision.
- Katheryn Winnick Talks [SPOILER]'s Death in 'Vikings' s5e15, "Hell"
- Marvel Comics Tease Iron Man 2020 in a Year's Time
- Watch the Trailer for War of the Realms, Marvel's Biggest-Ever Super-Mega-Crossover Event
- Scott Snyder is a Little Jealous of Jason Aaron's War of the Realms Trailer
- Was the 'Holmes and Watson' Poor Rating on Rotten Tomatoes Elementary?
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Dave McKean, filmmaker and comic creator of Cages, Arkham Asylum, The Black Dog.
- Will Morgan, former owner of 30th Century Comics.
- Matt Bowers, artist on Memphis and Like Father Like Daughter.
- Ryan Aleong, Special Projects Manager at Paradise Comics.
- Rick Ketcham, comic book inker and editor on Runaways, New X-Men, New Excalibur, Buffy The Vampire Slayer.
- Vincent Ferrante, publisher of Monarch Comics.
- Former Marvel editor Barry Dutter.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.