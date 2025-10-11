Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Countdown, The Vampire Lestat, Wonder Man & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Countdown, The Vampire Lestat, Invincible, Peacemaker, Hazbin Hotel, X-Men '97, Wonder Man, and much more!

Article Summary Countdown canceled by Prime Video: Jensen Ackles shares his reaction; insights from the showrunner.

The Vampire Lestat shares extended first look, with Sheila Atim joining the cast as Akasha.

Wonder Man teaser drops, previewing the MCU series' take on reboots and revivals.

Get the latest TV news: Invincible, Peacemaker, Yellowjackets, Hazbin Hotel, and much more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? VIZ Media & Adult Swim's Rooster Fighter, Hulu's Family Guy Halloween Special, High Potential/"Always Sunny": Kaitlin Olson, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, Hulu's Solar Opposites, AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order, WWE/AEW, Prime Video's Countdown, AMC's The Vampire Lestat, Prime Video's Invincible, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Disney+'s Wonder Man, HBO Max's Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Bob Ross/PBS, NBC's Friends, BBC's Lord of the Flies, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, October 11, 2025:

Rooster Fighter English Dub Trailer, Opening Sequence Released

Family Guy Special Preview: Brian & Stewie Devise a Halloween Anthem

High Potential/Always Sunny: Morgan Finds Herself Outside Paddy's

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03 Finale Clip, S04 Set Video Released

Yellowjackets Ending with Season 4 in 2026; Writers' Room Now Open

Solar Opposites Season 6 Sneak Peeks: Things Get a Little Nutty

Talamasca: The Secret Order Clip: Does Daniel Molloy Have the Answers?

WWE SmackDown Preview: Final Stop on Road to Crown Jewel

Countdown: Jensen Ackles Posts Video Reaction to Cancellation News

The Vampire Lestat Extended First Look; Sheila Atim Cast as Akasha

Invincible Season 4 Set for March 2026; Lee Pace Voicing Thragg

Countdown Showrunner Addresses Show Ending, Reveals Oliveras' Fate

Peacemaker: Gunn on Season 2 Finale/Deadpool, "Waller" Status & More

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2: Winderbaum Confirms Foggy's Return

Countdown: Prime Video Cancels Jensen Ackles Series After 1 Season

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Clip, "Gravity" Music Video & More Released

X-Men '97 Season 2 "Very Much a Worthy Successor" to S01: Winderbaum

Wonder Man Teaser: MCU Series Tackling Reboots, Revivals & More

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 Poster; Trailer This Sunday

AJ Styles Announces 2026 Retirement Ahead of Match with John Cena

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3: Raúl Castillo Joins Series Cast

The Vampire Lestat, Primal, Pluribus & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Peacemaker Season 2 Finale: What It Means for The DCU (SPOILERS)

Bob Ross Estate Auctioning 30 Paintings to Support Public Television

Friends: Jennifer Aniston Shuts Down Future Reboots, Remakes, Sequels

Lord of the Flies: BBC Previews Jack Thorne's New Series Adaptation

WWE Crown Jewel Perth Preview: Early Start Time Tomorrow Down Under

